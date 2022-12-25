Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

Mental health plays a vital role in all stages of an individual’s life, there is truly no health without mental health. This statement is especially true for individuals at the forefront of natural disasters, living in climate-vulnerable areas. PHOTO: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh being a disaster-prone country is news as old as time. However, the increase in frequency of cyclones, flash floods, salinity intrusions, droughts, and such is a new development borne out of climate change. People from all parts of the country are suffering and it is predicted to increase in the near future.

Bangladesh has been ranked the seventh most climate-vulnerable nation, according to the Global Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2021. This occurrence indicates that the country should quickly take initiatives to build climate-resilience and adaptive capacity for the most densely populated country in the world.

Additionally, to accurately calculate the losses caused by climate change and disasters, it is vital we understand that the impact doesn't always translate to definite monetary values. There are non-economic losses and damages as well, which are equally relevant to building wellbeing and human lives.

Under this criteria, mental health is one of the most crucial aspects that not only ensures overall wellbeing of the country, but gauges how well the population is able to survive in the face of adversity and challenge, rise up to take charge of their lives, and turn their lives around towards the betterment of society as a whole.

However, mental health is still considered a luxury for most and is a topic often left out of public health discourse. Therefore, it is imperative that more awareness is created around mental health to not only appeal to policymakers to address the gaps, but also to sufferers so they seek out help when needed.

Fortunately, there is now a growing understanding that climate change has a definite impact on mental health and the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report also supports this statement with confirmed conviction. According to The World Health Organisation, climate change has been called "the single biggest health threat facing humanity."

To address this issue, SAJIDA Foundation conducted a pilot study in Gabura and Mongla – two areas situated in the south-western coastal belt of Bangladesh and frequently exposed to natural disasters like cyclones, storms, floods, waterlogging, etc.

Results of the study confirmed the correlation between mental health and climate change as 88% of respondents replied positively when asked whether disasters and climate change cause mental health issues.

Using the standardised General Health Questionnaire-12 (GHQ-12) to find out the prevalence of mental health concerns, it was found that 37.29% of the 1,212 respondents suggest they need further attention regarding mental health.

However, ground realities are very different. While there is a burning need for mental health interventions in these areas, there is little to no access to these services or facilities. Even today, mental health continues to remain a stigma amongst individuals in Bangladesh.

Though needless to say, the challenges of mental health are in urgent need of being addressed, the lack of awareness coupled with the paucity of mental health professionals perform as a barrier. Alarmingly, 9.57% of the respondents demonstrate suicidal tendencies, of whom 83.6% are women.

These numbers clearly indicate a need for immediate professional support, yet there are none. Combined with the misconceptions and stigma surrounding mental health issues within these communities, it is imperative that awareness is raised amongst the vulnerable to create help-seeking behaviours.



It is no debate that women and children suffer disproportionately in any climate crisis and are more likely to develop mental health problems than men. This is borne out by the data collected, but that is not to say that men do not suffer the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

However, the pressing tragedy of the situation is that both men and women are equally deprived of mental health support due to the unavailability of resources and facilities to aid these vulnerable groups.

Addressing the mental health of climate victims is crucial, but no valid initiative has been taken at the national level. SAJIDA Foundation, an NGO that has been working on mental health for many years, recognises the need for immediate mental health interventions for the climate-vulnerable.

Backed by evidence-based research and knowledge previously amassed, SAJIDA is working to mitigate the service gaps at root-levels through capacity building, and subsequently allocating resources to provide a seamless mental health service delivery through tele-counselling, first aid facilities, as well as on-ground para-counsellors. For these initiatives to be successful, there has to be a holistic national effort.

While the numbers undoubtedly show a grim picture of the current mental health scenario of Bangladesh, it is also an indication of a path forward – the actions we must take as a nation.

These numbers represent more than just a lack of services, they show how people are suffering from an illness they do not understand or even willing to acknowledge.

Therefore, the onus is on us, as well as on policy-makers, to take urgent, effective measures. We all have a part to play in building climate resilience by taking into consideration both economic and non-economic factors that play major roles in shaping the overall wellbeing of countries like Bangladesh.

