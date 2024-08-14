Could empowering local divisions lead to a stronger Bangladesh?

Imagine each of the eight divisions – Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh – as distinct but interconnected nodes of progress, each drawing on its unique strengths to contribute to a robust national framework. As a trained architect and entrepreneur envisioning the future of Bangladesh, I see decentralisation as a blueprint for sustainable and inclusive growth.

In countries like Canada, Germany, Switzerland, and Norway, decentralisation has proven transformative. Canada's provinces, such as Ontario and Alberta, have distinct economic identities, from technology and finance to energy and agriculture. Germany's federal states, like Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, excel in industries ranging from automotive manufacturing to pharmaceuticals.

Switzerland's cantons, with Zurich's financial prowess and Geneva's international diplomacy, illustrate the power of local autonomy. Norway's regions leverage their natural resources, from oil in the North Sea to fisheries along the coast, ensuring widespread prosperity.

Bangladesh can mirror these successes by harnessing the potential of its regions. Dhaka, the capital, can become a hub for technology and finance. Chittagong, with its strategic port, can drive trade and logistics.

Bangladesh's waterways, the lifeblood of our nation, can be fundamental tools for decentralisation. Rivers like the Padma, Jamuna, and Meghna can facilitate efficient transportation and logistics, connecting remote areas with major economic centres. This connectivity can spur industrial growth in inland regions, reducing the burden on metropolitan areas.

Additionally, this will ease traffic congestion in Dhaka city by diverting transportation routes to waterways. By reducing the reliance on trucks for transporting goods, we can significantly decrease road traffic and pollution. Germany has remained an economic superpower by harnessing its rivers like the Rhine and Elbe, which serve as crucial arteries for transporting goods and raw materials, boosting regional industries and economies.

For instance, Khulna, situated along the Rupsha River, can leverage its location for agro-based industries and trade. Rajshahi, on the banks of the Padma, can become a centre for education and healthcare, serving not just the division but neighbouring regions as well.

However, sustainability must be at the core of this development. Implementing strict policies, monitoring, and measures will be crucial to protect our rivers from pollution, ensuring that these vital waterways remain clean. By developing sustainable river ports and improving waterway infrastructure, we can ensure that each division is not only self-sufficient but also interconnected, fostering a cohesive and resilient national economy.

Decentralisation promises significant benefits for agriculture. By decentralising transport routes and improving logistics, the cost of moving food from rural farms to urban markets can be significantly reduced. This was evidenced by the case of Brazil, where improving rural road networks and river transport systems led to a substantial decrease in food prices and wastage, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

For Bangladesh, this could mean lower overall food costs and the ability to ensure better quality produce. Focus can then shift towards producing superior, organic products, enhancing the health and well-being of the population while opening new markets for high-quality Bangladeshi produce both domestically and internationally.

Moving towards regional development also means empowering local regional governments, ensuring they have the resources and authority to address their unique challenges. This approach can enhance governance, improve public services, and stimulate local economies. It encourages accountability and transparency, which are essential for combating corruption and inefficiency. This also allows development in education and healthcare, making access to all vital. While the capital can lead to advanced medical facilities and higher education institutions, setting standards for others, basic healthcare facilities can be established in all divisions to ensure that essential services are accessible to everyone.

As industries grow, so will education and research, fostering specialisation and innovation tailored to each region's strengths. This growth will allow specialisation and expertise, leading to a wave of innovation tailored to the unique strengths and needs of each region.

For example, Chittagong, with its strategic coastal location, can become a hub for marine sciences and logistics-related services, driving both economic and academic excellence in these sectors. Similarly, Khulna can enhance its focus on environmental research and rural health, addressing the challenges and opportunities unique to its geography.

By aligning educational and professional opportunities with the strengths of each division, we can cultivate a workforce that is not only skilled but also deeply connected to the context and needs of their regions, driving sustainable development across the nation.

However, to truly position ourselves as a leading global city today, embracing technology is paramount. Making our cities smart and equitable involves integrating technology in every facet of life—from transportation and energy consumption to education, healthcare, and finance. Smart transportation systems can reduce traffic congestion and pollution. Advanced energy grids can optimise consumption and reduce waste. Digital education platforms can provide quality education across all regions, while AI can make healthcare accessible to remote areas. Fintech innovations can enhance financial inclusion, empowering citizens with tools for better economic participation. By leveraging technology, we can create smarter, more sustainable cities that offer a higher quality of life for all residents, positioning Bangladesh alongside the world's most advanced and progressive urban centres.

Lastly, a great opportunity lies in forging a distinct identity for each division, weaving them into a unified, powerful narrative that redefines our nation's place on the global stage. Just as Bavaria is synonymous with engineering excellence and Zurich with finance, each Bangladeshi division can build a reputation based on its strengths. This not only attracts investment but also instils pride among residents, fostering a sense of belonging and commitment to local development. Tourism can then be a significant part of this identity, allowing us to also showcase the history, culture, food, and natural beauty that our country has to offer to the world. Dhaka, with its vibrant culture and historical sites like Lalbagh Fort, can become a cultural hub.

Chittagong's Cox's Bazar and Bandarban can draw nature enthusiasts. Khulna can highlight the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest. Rajshahi, known for its silk and mangoes, can attract heritage and culinary tourism. Barisal's waters and floating markets can offer unique experiences. Sylhet, with its tea gardens, can attract ecotourists. Rangpur can emphasise its archaeological sites, while Mymensingh can promote its rural beauty.

Now is the time to see a new, developed Bangladesh, one that we have always dreamed of. By embracing decentralisation and leveraging our natural and human resources, can we build a nation where every division thrives, contributing to a prosperous and united Bangladesh?

Rayana Hossain is the Founder and CEO of ISHO and Platforms, is an architect and landscape architect by training from Harvard University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.