Climate change and poverty in Bangladesh

Poverty is strongly related to climate change. Sometimes, the links between the two are direct - for example, climate change, by affecting adversely agriculture, directly impacts poverty. But the negative relationship between climate change and poverty may be indirect too - for example, climate change, by contributing to floods, destroys houses and dwellings, which enhances human deprivations.

Climate change affects, more or less, four natural or environmental dimensions - the possibilities of cyclones, the extent of drought, the advent of floods and the salinity of lands. All of these have impacts on poverty. For example, cyclones and floods induced by climate change destroy crops. Drought and salinity reduce the productivity of arable land and hence reduce crop production. As crop lands remain submerged under water because of floods, the most fertile topsoil of the land gets washed away. Salinity also reduces the fertility of arable land. Together, they adversely affect future agricultural production. Thus, climate change reduces food production and endangers the food security of a country.

Cyclones and floods destroy human habitats as well as cattle and poultry. So, the general assets and the productive assets of people are lost. Cyclones and floods limit economic activities, and therefore, employment opportunities become marginal. The communication system of the affected areas gets destroyed, as a result of which, on one hand, the economic activities shrink, and on the other, education and health services are adversely affected. New diseases emerge due to climate change and different kinds of health problems appear.

Climate change also increases the chances of earthquakes, landslides, and extreme temperatures. In addition, there are two critical channels through which climate change affects human lives and living.

First, a large part of the poor and marginalised population lives on environmentally fragile lands - such as chars, haors or coastal areas. Climate change creates a group of environmentally poor people, and a number of them become environmental refugees. Second, the poorer people for many reasons depend on biodiversity for their lives and livings. They cut wood from the forests for livelihoods; they consume fruits and vegetables, which grow in forests; use herbal plants and leaves as medicines; and use flowers and leaves from the forests for dyeing during their festivities. Different species of insects and worms play a major role in agriculture. Trees and plants provide oxygen to the humans. If climate change destroys biodiversity, that impacts adversely on human living.

Bangladesh is a low-lying deltaic country formed by the Padma, the Brahmaputra and the Meghna rivers. As such, the country is prone to natural disasters. The country is affected by both rapid- and slow-onset floods, which account for the majority of its disasters. But the geographical variations of disasters are quite diverse and the nature of different types of disasters across the country is quite different. Three-fourths of disasters (73 per cent) in Bangladesh are due to storms and floods. Extreme weather, which is mostly due to climate change, accounts for about 10 per cent of the disasters in the country. Along with all these, there are earthquakes, salinity, landslides, drought etc.

The incidence of floods is all over Bangladesh. About one-third population of the country lives in coastal areas and in those areas, various natural disasters, for example, cyclones, storms, sea-level rise and tidal waves happen. The drought areas in the north-western areas of Bangladesh are a real problem. The seasonal drought between March and October of every year disrupts the lives and livings of thousands of farmers in the north-western districts of Bangladesh. From April to June, flash floods are frequent in several regions, particularly in the north-eastern region, which remains most vulnerable to such floods. Additional damages due to accompanying landslides, river erosion, and soil degradation are common in the country. Urban flooding and water-logging are common in the urban areas of the Padma-Brahmaputra Delta, which includes Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna.

During the three decades between 1980 and 2019, Bangladesh faced more than 250 weather -and climate-related disasters, resulting in more than 160 thousand deaths and affecting more than 60 million lives. These disasters were estimated to have resulted in a loss of $1.7 billion (PPP$). There is considerable evidence that people are unable to absorb the adverse effects of natural disasters in the short run. For example, only during the 1998 flood, the value of different kinds of assets of more than half of the affected households was depleted by 16 per cent and the expected price of that year's crop production dropped by 24 per cent. Those losses had significant ramifications for households' food security, health outcomes, and money spent on children's schooling, which were reduced by an increase in household expenditure on food.

In the short run, cyclones and floods result in negative wages effects, particularly on agricultural wages. The impact of natural disasters on wages in the non-agricultural sectors depends on the context. Interestingly, the overall relationship between the occurrence of extreme floods and long-term wages is positive. This is due to the fact that abnormally high floods have typically resulted in an above-normal harvest of dry-season crops in Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, there is a strong link between climate change-induced natural disasters and poverty and resilience, especially in the short run. Even though the poorer groups of society mainly bear the brunt of disasters, they can cope quickly with the disasters and their aftermath. In order to reduce the negative impacts of natural disasters, the poorer population adopt different strategies. For example, they take loans from microcredit programmes or microcredit institutions. This is because they have very meagre savings, which do not provide any cushion for their social protection. As a result, they do not have any alternative to loans. If some poorer groups have different ex-ante income sources before the disasters, that helps those groups to cope with the hazards. For example, families which have earning members in the Middle-East, are better positioned to combat disasters due to remittances sent from abroad. Even if there may be some temporary local migrations because of floods, that is never treated as a permanent solution. If not absolutely forced, people do not want to leave their homes. Social media and political connections play a role to make resources and assistance available to people. Those, who live in urban slums, may be illiterate and may lack resources, but their capabilities in combatting disasters are solid.

Climate change acts as a dynamic process for creating poverty and disparities in Bangladesh. In that context, the combatting strategies against climate change must be integrated into the overall development planning of Bangladesh. This is because, in the ultimate analysis, climate change is not only an environmental concern, but it is also a development problem as well.

Dr Selim Jahan is the Former Director of the Human Development Report Office and Poverty Division at the United Nations Development Programme, New York, US

