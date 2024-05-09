Can we make our Guinness world records more meaningful?

On Pohela Boishakh 1431, another Guinness World Record was created by painting a 14-km road in the Haor region of Kishoreganj. Photo: UNB.

Once referred to as a Third World country, economists now classify Bangladesh as a developing nation. If you were to ask what the country's defining advancements are, people would likely mention our vibrant economic progress, reduction in child and maternal mortality, the rising participation of women in the labour force, profound financial inclusion programs, and so on.

One of our most significant advantages is our predominantly youthful population. According to the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), our population is close to 170 million, around two-thirds of which falls within the working-age group of 15-64 years. Despite this valuable resource, few initiatives have utilised this resource to make a valuable change in the world.

Over the years, the country has made several attempts to set Guinness World Records in various areas.

In 2013, we achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest human flag with 27,117 people. The following year, we set a Guinness World Record for the most people singing a national anthem, with 2,54,537 participants. In 2017, we set another Guinness World Record by creating the largest human image of a hand with 11,157 participants.

During the "Boishakh 1431 in Alpona" celebration, we attempted another Guinness World Record by painting a 14-km road in the Haor region of Kishoreganj to showcase the traditional Bangalee culture of painting patterns and motifs.

These endeavours highlight Bangladesh's spirit of unity and creativity. However, it is essential to consider whether these records could be used to direct efforts towards bringing about lasting positive change.

Let's explore some Guinness World Records set by our neighbouring countries.

In 2016, India established a Guinness World Record for the most significant tree plantation drive within 24 hours. Over 8,00,000 volunteers planted 49.3 million tree saplings across Uttar Pradesh. This initiative aimed to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability.

Bhutan, known for its commitment to environmental conservation and happiness-based development, holds the Guinness World Record for having the most giant sinks per capita. The country's extensive forest cover is a significant carbon sink, absorbing more carbon dioxide than its residents and industries produce, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Going further, Germany has made significant progress in shifting towards renewable energy sources and has set a Guinness World Record for the highest proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica has achieved a Guinness World Record for running on 100% renewable energy for 300 consecutive days in 2017. It's important to note that Bangladesh is about 2.9 times larger than Costa Rica. This accomplishment highlights Costa Rica's commitment to clean energy and environmental sustainability, positioning it as a global leader in renewable energy adoption and climate action.

The examples above demonstrate how countries can use Guinness World Records to positively impact their environment, society, and economy. Such attempts also provide innovative solutions to tackle global challenges. Have any of our attempted world records had any impact?

In a world obsessed with breaking records, it is essential to reconsider the purpose behind our feats of achievement. While Guinness World Records often headline with astonishing spectacles, we must aim for records that impress and make a tangible difference in people's lives.

One example of a praiseworthy achievement could be setting a world record for planting the highest number of trees in a single day. With our lush landscapes, vibrant ecosystems and a predominantly young-age population of over 100 million, we have the potential to lead reforestation efforts. By actively engaging in such efforts, we can combat climate change and preserve biodiversity for future generations.

Another idea is to engage the youth and organise the most extensive coastal clean-up along the Bay of Bengal coastline or to clean up ponds and canals. These initiatives can mobilise communities and volunteers to tackle marine debris, protect aquatic habitats and promote sustainable tourism. We could also set a Guinness World Record by providing the highest number of meals for the poor in a day.

Rethinking world records can be an excellent way for Bangladesh to exhibit its dedication towards sustainable development and social progress. While world records are undoubtedly impressive and inspiring, the value lies in their positive impact. By shifting the focus from mere spectacle to meaningful impact, the country can motivate others to follow suit and contribute towards a better world.

With its vibrant culture and forward-thinking mindset, Bangladesh has the potential to set an example by striving for records that not only impress the world but also create a sustainable impact on the lives of its citizens, leading to growth and prosperity.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is the Vice President of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

