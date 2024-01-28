Can we increase the alternative use of jackfruits?

Photo: Collected

Jackfruit is originally a fruit of the Indian subcontinent that is grown in tropical countries, especially Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines. etc. Bangladesh ranks second in the world after India in the production of jackfruit.

Jackfruit has a very wide agro-ecological adaptability, which is why jackfruit trees are found in every village in the country. In some areas of the country, jackfruits are abundant, including Madhupur and Bhawal Garh, the hill tracts including Bandarban, Khagrachari and Rangamati, Mymensingh, Narsingdi, Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Bogura, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, and Sylhet.

Twenty years ago, jackfruit and mango were the main fruits of this country. Over time, the country's fruit production has achieved a silent revolution. Now in the season of jackfruit, production of various fruits including mango, litchi, pineapple, and guava has increased, due to which the demand for jackfruit has decreased.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, about 19 lakh tons of jackfruits are produced annually in the country, and up to 40-50% of this nutritious fruit is wasted.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and FAO sources suggest that 18.69 lakh tons of jackfruit were produced in 2021 on 65,364 hectares of land with a yield of 28.59 tons per hectare. Production increased by 3,490 tons compared to the previous year.

Jackfruit accounts for about 22% of the country's fruit production. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, the country's total fruit production was 1.22 crore tons.

Jackfruit is the top fruit with the highest nutritional value. Moreover, all the nutrients found in both green and ripe jackfruits – calcium, magnesium, sodium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, copper, manganese, vitamin A, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin C, pyridoxine, niacin, folic acid are significant. Different types of pulses contain 20-26% protein, whereas beef 26-27%, chicken 31%, fish 10-17%, and green jackfruit 10%. Therefore, jackfruit can be an alternative food source to fish or meat.

Considering all these factors, the country's researchers are trying to make some food products with jackfruit that can be preserved for several months. Since the consumption of ripe jackfruit has decreased due to various reasons, its alternative, i.e. consumption of green jackfruit should be increased.

The more green jackfruit is consumed as food, the more the waste of this fruit will be reduced. If a large part of jackfruit production can be used as green material, it will help in food security as well as nutrition security.

There are two types of jackfruit in terms of taste. Firstly, many prefer khaja jackfruit, whose pulp is somewhat hard and chewy to eat. Another is gala jackfruit, whose pulp is soft, juicy and very suitable for juicing.

Many people think that jackfruit can be eaten only when it is ripe and do not know that green jackfruit can be made into various processed products. Jackfruit seeds are a delicious and nutritious food that can be eaten in a variety of ways.

Boiling jackfruit seeds and eating them with rice is popular in rural areas. Jackfruit seeds are also used in other curries. Again, the seeds can be roasted, which has a different taste.

Recently, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has succeeded in producing various delicacies from jackfruit, including jackfruit jam, pickles, chutneys, chips, cutlets, ice cream, curd, green jackfruit vegetables or curries as a meat substitute, jackfruit powder, jackfruit seed powder, and various other packaged products so that people can get various jackfruit products in the market throughout the year. That means more than 30 alternative food products can be made from jackfruit and used throughout the year.

There is a huge demand for various jackfruit products in the international market. According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, jackfruit exports are steadily increasing.

In the fiscal year 2019-2020, jackfruit exports were around 1,000 tons. Habiganj exports large and good-quality jackfruit to Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the US. Processed jackfruit is also on the export list.

In 2019, Bangladesh started exporting processed jackfruit products to Europe, thereby diversifying the country's export range. In the same year, a number of companies under the Bangladesh Agricultural Products Producers and Traders Association (BAPPA) exported jackfruit osmotic dehydrated products and jackfruit seed powder to several European Union countries.

Jackfruit cannot be stored for long after ripening. Therefore, increasing its alternative use can play a role in people's nutritional development. Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) tested the food value of jackfruit burgers and found that per 100g of raw jackfruit patty contains 9.78g of carbohydrates, 10.87g of protein, 8.47g of fat, 19.32g of dietary fibre, and 159 kcal of energy.

Jackfruit seeds and fruits can be dried to make powder, which can be used in any vegetable or curries to enhance food quality. Various processed foods of green jackfruit for vegetarians can provide essential protein and fat for the body. Through proper processing, various food products of this fruit can contribute to the nutritional development of the country's people.

Dr M Monir Uddin is the Agronomist and Consultant at GAIN Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.