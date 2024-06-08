Can we harvest floodwater in Bangladesh?

Successfully implementing floodwater harvesting initiatives involves developing robust water storage, treatment, and distribution infrastructure and formulating policies. Photo: TBS

I recently watched the 1999 James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough and was captivated by the iconic action sequence set in Azerbaijan. Pierce Brosnan's James Bond chases the villain Renard on a high-speed, remote-controlled pipeline inspection vehicle through a maze of oil pipelines in this scene.

What intrigued me even more was the extensive network of oil pipelines depicted in the action sequence. Azerbaijan, known as one of the birthplaces of the oil industry, has a rich history closely tied to petroleum. The country boasts operational pipelines dating back to the late 19th century and has an impressive 4,600 kilometres of pipeline infrastructure. Given their extensive nature, this got me thinking about the potential use of such pipelines in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, a country crisscrossed by rivers and prone to annual floods, faces a dual water challenge: scarcity during dry seasons and excess during monsoons. However, amidst this apparent paradox lies an opportunity—harnessing floodwater for industrial use. This is where we could use a massive pipeline network like the one shown in the James Bond movie.

Floodwater harvesting, similar to rainwater harvesting, can provide a sustainable solution to mitigate water scarcity and manage flooding in Bangladesh. Many countries have already implemented floodwater harvesting initiatives to address water scarcity and reduce flooding.

In neighbouring India, communities and agricultural sectors have implemented floodwater harvesting systems in regions prone to monsoon floods. These systems, found in parts of Kerala and Assam, capture excess rainwater for various purposes, such as irrigation, recharge, and domestic use.

China has invested in large-scale floodwater management projects, including reservoirs, retention ponds, and artificial wetlands. These projects aim to capture and store excess floodwater for different uses, such as irrigation, drinking water supply, and hydropower generation.

In Australia, farmers and landowners have adopted floodwater harvesting techniques to capture and store floodwater for agricultural irrigation and livestock watering. These techniques are instrumental in arid regions, such as the Murray-Darling Basin, prone to periodic flooding. They reduce reliance on scarce surface and groundwater sources.

Could we construct water pipelines in our country similar to the oil pipelines in the Bond movie but used to harvest floodwater?

Some countries have built extensive water transport infrastructure to supply water over long distances. Two notable examples of such systems in the United States are the California State Water Project and the Central Arizona Project. These projects consist of vast pipelines, aqueducts, and pumping stations that move water from water-rich areas to water-scarce regions for irrigation, municipal supply, and industrial use.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also invested in large-scale water pipeline projects, such as the East-West Pipeline and the Yanbu-Madinah Water Transmission System, to transport desalinated seawater and treated wastewater for agricultural and urban use across vast distances in the desert.

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates has developed advanced water pipeline infrastructure, including the Strategic Tunnel Enhancement Programme in Dubai and the Fujairah Water Transmission Scheme. These systems transport desalinated seawater from coastal desalination plants to inland areas for municipal supply, industrial use, and agricultural irrigation.

These examples illustrate the different approaches and technologies countries use to manage water resources and meet the growing demand for freshwater in urban and rural areas. Bangladesh could consider implementing a similar mega-project to upgrade its water infrastructure.

Industries in Bangladesh rely heavily on groundwater for various activities, such as washing and dyeing in textile factories, food processing, and cooling systems in manufacturing plants. This reliance has led to excessive groundwater extraction, worsening water stress, and environmental degradation. However, floodwater, which is abundant in the country, presents a practical alternative.

Industries can implement floodwater harvesting systems to reduce the pressure on local aquifers and minimise their dependence on groundwater. These systems allow the storage of excess water during monsoons in underground tanks or reservoirs. The stored water can later be treated and used for various water-consuming activities. Additionally, these systems can divert floodwater away from densely populated areas, contributing to flood mitigation efforts.

One of the significant benefits of floodwater harvesting is its renewable nature. Unlike groundwater, floodwater replenishes much faster during the monsoon season. By effectively capturing and utilising this resource, industries can ensure a constant and sustainable water supply throughout the year, preventing water shortages and disruptions in production.

Moreover, floodwater harvesting aligns with water conservation principles and environmental sustainability. By reducing groundwater extraction, industries can help maintain the ecological balance of aquifers and mitigate the adverse effects of overexploitation, such as land subsidence and saltwater intrusion. Furthermore, by adopting water-efficient technologies and practices such as recycling and reuse, industries can further reduce their water usage and contribute to water conservation efforts.

However, successfully implementing floodwater harvesting initiatives involves developing robust water storage, treatment, and distribution infrastructure and formulating policies and regulations to encourage and support adoption. In such a case, we could consider a PPP, or public-private partnership.

Floodwater harvesting provides a promising opportunity for Bangladesh's government and various industries to address water scarcity, mitigate flooding, and promote sustainable development. By investing in floodwater harvesting systems and adopting water-efficient practices, industries can secure their water supply and contribute to the nation's long-term resilience and prosperity.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is the Vice President of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.