Can restaurant and building owners deny their faults?

The Bailey Road fire disaster killed at least 46 people on February 29, 2024. This incident will account for half of the total from the previous year, as according to the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters, there were 24,102 fire incidents across the country in 2022, with 98 people killed and 27,624 fire incidents in 2023, killing 102 people. The question that arises now is who is responsible for the loss of so many precious lives?

While it is easy to point fingers at the weak governance and reactive measures of government agencies and institutions, it is essential to consider the responsibility of restaurant and building owners as well. Both parties must be held accountable for their blunders, as building owners are responsible for ensuring the safety of their properties, and restaurant owners are responsible for ensuring their establishments operate lawfully and safely.

The Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road has been granted clearance by Rajuk to accommodate commercial offices on the first seven floors and residential units on the eighth. It was by no means intended for restaurants, as commercial kitchens require a custom-designed fire suppression system. Moreover, the building lacks appropriate fire exits with fire doors, evacuation paths, and fire alarm and fire-fighting systems. It is worth noting that the owner of the building, Amin Mohammad Group, is one of the country's most reputable builders with a legacy spanning 25 years.

Let's delve into the different dining options available within the building. The establishment boasts several popular restaurants, namely Kacchi Bhai, Khana's, Pizza Inn, Street Oven, Ambrosia & Fuoco Hot, Hakka Dhaka, and Cha Chumuk. Although I don't indulge in dining out frequently, these names are widely recognised and greatly appreciated by many food enthusiasts on social media blogs.

The innovative approach of the entrepreneurs who own these restaurants, as well as their expansion plans, is equally impressive. Not only were they trying to provide great food, but they also incorporated attractive interior design, unique style, and convenient features. Most of the owners are from humble beginnings. But, unfortunately, they took the imprudent step of opening their restaurants in locations that weren't desirable for a dining environment.

This unfortunate incident has sparked a wave of concern and debate regarding accountability. In response to this tragedy, several government departments have joined forces to crack down against restaurants across the city by imposing penalties on restaurant owners, sealing off several restaurants, and demolishing illegal establishments. Let's not forget the building owners associated with these restaurants. The names of building owners must be taken into account, as they, too, bear responsibility for the safety and resilience of their buildings.

It is high time for these owners to be questioned and held accountable for any unlawful practices contributing to such unfortunate incidents. Only by having all parties obligated can we ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and prevent such incidents from happening again.

To prioritise the safety and well-being of the food lovers, we need to take swift action and hold restaurants accountable for their actions. This includes imposing strict restrictions and demanding that they operate with integrity and responsibility. Authorities should also require restaurants to temporarily close and adopt necessary safety measures or relocate to safe premises that meet safety standards before resuming operations.

Although it may be challenging to change the entire design of a high-rise building, the building owners must ensure appropriate fire safety measures before allowing restaurants to resume their operations. They should seek support for proper inspections and safety measures for their buildings. By doing so, we can ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Hunger, in most cases, does not directly lead to death. If eateries close for an extended period, people will not starve. While the closure may cause temporary inconvenience and discomfort for some, it's a small price to pay for the greater good. The goal is to prevent a more significant catastrophe in the future, one that could have a far-reaching impact on our communities and way of life. By taking proactive measures now, we can ensure a healthier, safer, and more prosperous future for all.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a Senior Manager of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.