Can investment in 3D printing technology boost RMG demand?

3D technology can be a great source of conceptualising, modelling and visualising in Bangladesh's garments sector. For example, Bangladesh textile factories could employ fused deposition modelling (FDM)— a 3D printing technology.

Polyamide powder (plastic), carbon fibre, nylon, and elastic (TPU and TPE) materials can be used in the manufacturing process of 3D-printed clothing.

Product designers and innovators use these elements in conjunction with CAD softwares such as CLO 3D and fusion 360 to create a prototype, and then the final version of the product, which is ready for use by modern consumers.

It is high time the Bangladesh RMG sector introduced three-dimensional (3D) printing, which is now much more accessible than it was previously, due to the benefits of cost, sustainability, reliability, demand-based printing, and fabrication speed.

This allows for the realisation of creative aesthetics as well as baroque geometric structures. When using 3D printing, the risks associated with additional production assembling steps are eliminated.

3D printed knitwear, for example, is made directly from yarns rather than woven fabric.

Regardless of concerns about the cost of the machine and materials, there is also the possibility of copyright violations. Nevertheless, a fused deposition modelling (FDM) 3D printer provides greater flexibility, which leads to better durability, faster production (which can range from a few minutes to a few hours), meets the end-use functional product demands of average consumers, and could be a game changer for mass production in industries other than RMG as well.

FDM printers are relatively inexpensive (ranging from US $500 to US $6,000) when compared to other 3D printer technologies. Furthermore, 3D printing with FDM printers is possible with a wide range of materials, produces consistent results, and allows for non-hazardous production.

An FDM printer creates layers by stacking anisotropic (direction-dependent) filaments; however, this method is prone to breaking, has limited accuracy, and produces rough surfaces. A post-curing process that includes sanding, smoothing, support removal, welding and priming is required to achieve the desired end product.

Even with some flaws, these technologies have the potential to be the driving force behind the extraordinary transformation of the garment manufacturing process in Bangladesh.

Implementing manufacturing methods that use recycled materials and 3D printing reduces manufacturing costs and lead time, reduces reliance on imported materials such as cotton, reduces the amount of textile dyeing chemicals used, maintains control over the manufacturing quality, and prevents worker exploitation.

The Bangladeshi garment industry could benefit from 3D printing because adopting sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies are becoming increasingly important to meet the demands of an expanding export market and international consumers.

Despite the fact that China processes 80% of Australia's merino raw wool for weaving, knitting, and spinning, John Roberts, MD of the Wool Mark Company, believes that Bangladesh's strong position in textile labour capacity and available skill sets can be leveraged to expand the textile industry.

Although sufficient knowledge, technical skills, and awareness of 3D printing is yet to be developed among the people of Bangladesh, copyrighting is another concern that will necessitate a revamp of the laws governing the manufacturing industry in order to protect legal rights.

Nanjing University of the Arts, School of Design in China recently demonstrated the innovative step that 42 students have taken in 3D printing through perplexing textile designs. This exhibition captured the attention of technology enthusiasts, manufacturers, and potential customers.

Far East Asian countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, are emphasising 3D printing in the manufacture of industrial goods. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is strengthening policies to co-locate R&D centres with foreign firms and increasing fiscal budget allocations to support 3D printing companies.

Overall, 3D printing technology is expected to generate an investment of approximately $7.93 billion US dollars in China by 2022, with the global market valued at roughly $94 billion US dollars by 2030.

Concerned bodies will no doubt ponder on whether the investment in 3D printing ready-made garments will result in a significant increase in demand for recyclable garments from European purchasing companies.

Companies such as Adidas, Nike, and Puma are seeing an increase in demand for 3D-printed sneaker midsoles.

This market disparity may also contribute to the growth of Bangladesh's textile industry. It is possible to directly create the finished product by moulding a single panel for denim textiles using a 3D printer, which helps with the large volume of production and requires less involvement of hand-stitching and sewing.

The conventional method necessitates up to seven panels.

Workers in the garment industry could broaden their creative abilities to produce wool-knitwears if they were trained to use 3D printers, create digital designs, and participate in the post-curing process. This would assist the garment industry in incorporating sustainability as a measurable component.

As a result of the government's interest in raising awareness among social stakeholders, BGMEA will be able to diversify workers' talent, improve labour wages, and create more employment opportunities for IT and resourceful graduates.

This will help boost growth in the garment industry as well as the overall domestic economy.

3D printing is highly consistent with the concept of sustainability, including using cost-effective recycled materials, enormous customisation options to produce exact quantities, reduced environmental carbon print, and landfill space in Bangladesh.

To move forward, however, we must have the necessary technical knowledge, responsible and sustainable manufacturing processes, and revised manufacturing laws.

As the next industrial revolution shifts toward a more balanced collaboration between humans and machines, innovators and industrialist designers are emphasising the use of 3D printing technology in the manufacturing process (AI).

3D printing is expected to usher in a new era for the Bangladesh garments industry over the next ten years, in addition to seeing increased application in the fields of architecture, aviation, medicine, education, and research development.

Shafayet Ullah Fahad studies Marketing at BRAC University

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is an Assistant Professor at BRAC University

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.