Can data-driven traffic systems unclog Dhaka traffic?

My four-and-a-half-year-old inquired with great curiosity, "Baba, why is our car failing to move despite the presence of a green traffic signal?" Regrettably, I was unable to provide a satisfactory response. Undoubtedly, a wide range of dads plying the roadways of the Dhaka metropolis have encountered this question.

While a competent traffic system is not only a catalyst for the expansion of a nation's economy, it also raises the general quality of life of its citizens and ensures their psychological health. Nevertheless, the question raised by my young child made me think about how we may dream about a Digital Bangladesh while simultaneously dismissing the concentration on automated traffic systems and how real-time data might be a catalyst to solve this issue.

It is worth noting that there are numerous additional issues with traffic other than the one previously stated. The setting up of a completely automated traffic system in Bangladesh presents an extensive list of challenges stemming from a wide range of factors. First, there are limitations to the infrastructure.

In order to successfully set up an automated traffic system, relevant stakeholders need a solid infrastructure that consists of sensors, cameras, communication networks, and the ability to handle real-time data. From an economic standpoint, data is now the new currency, and from a technical standpoint, data is a vital ingredient in the process of deploying new systems.

The government seems to be prioritising the development of infrastructure in areas such as healthcare, education, and agriculture over the implementation of automated traffic systems in the capital city and beyond. However, these traffic systems are crucial for building a sustainable and resilient transportation system.

A report by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 2019 projected that traffic congestion in Dhaka wastes around 5 million working hours per year, as well as extra fuel consumption and environmental impact, and costs the economy $4.35 billion annually.

Second, a lack of integration between government agencies, law enforcement, and transportation departments, as well as the responsibility of city corporations, is an important root cause of crashes in automated traffic system implementation. Furthermore, we must not overlook the role that public awareness has played. They frequently neglect to prove accountability regarding handling traffic safety. These scenarios can also be attributed to the absence of integrated attempts at formulating and executing a promising traffic management strategy.

Digital Bangladesh represents a visionary and strategic approach embraced by the esteemed Government of Bangladesh (more specifically, the Awami League-led government), wherein digital technology and communication have the potential to revolutionise diverse sectors and enhance the holistic well-being of its esteemed fellow citizens.

While an automated traffic system unquestionably holds significance as an integral component of the digital revolution, it is paramount to reflect upon the rationales that advocate against prioritising this aspect as the major focus presently.

In order to achieve successful implementation, it is crucial to engage relevant stakeholders in a comprehensive planning process that incorporates the expertise of traffic professionals and urban planners. Concentrate efforts on shaping a network architecture that is resilient, efficient, and data-driven so that it can manage the flow of data in real time.

In considering the utilisation of data-driven models by private entities such as Uber, Pathao, and Google, it is worth wondering about the potential benefits of collaboration between governmental bodies and these international organisations. Given the widespread popularity of Google Maps, it would be logical for governments to explore the potential for acquiring knowledge and implementing comparable systems in conjunction with these entities.

Additionally, there is an urgent need for collaborating jointly with technology providers who possess the expertise to develop intelligent traffic management systems, data-driven real-time analytics tools, and artificial intelligence algorithms for the purpose of predicting traffic and optimising it.

Furthermore, it is crucial to prioritise capacity-building and training initiatives for traffic management professionals. These programmes augment their expertise and proficiency in utilising advanced technology and effectively analysing traffic data. By doing so, these individuals are better equipped to make well-informed decisions regarding traffic management.

Last but not least, the significance of public awareness cannot be overstated. To ensure a comprehensive understanding of the system's objectives and foster active participation in its success, it is recommended to implement awareness campaigns and social media advertising initiatives. These efforts aim to communicate the system's goals effectively and inform the public about their potential contributions.

A data-driven traffic management solution holds the inherent capacity to mitigate traffic conditions substantially, minimise congestion, and augment the entire efficacy of transportation systems. Through the utilisation of real-time data and the application of advanced analytics, governmental authorities possess the capability to make well-informed decisions, execute proactive tactics, and develop traffic settings that are both more efficient and sustainable in nature.

Finally, the city dwellers dream of an eventual future wherein thousands of fathers, akin to myself, shall be spared the awkward queries that depart from the stipulated content of their textbook contents, institutional directives, and even their acquired knowledge derived from online platforms such as YouTube. Is it not time to rethink that "Smart Dhaka is our next generation, right?"

Dr Najmul Hasan is an Assistant Professor in Information Systems at BRAC Business School, BRAC University, Dhaka

