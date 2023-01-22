Building an IP regime for the ‘next normal’

IP protection allows companies to retain a competitive benefit in the long run by protecting trade secrets Photo: Mumit M

"Next normal" is a fairly recent term. It was coined by Mckinsey in the post-Covid era and refers to the "new normal" that will come into sight in the post-pandemic era.

The world is currently facing mounting recession risks. In this period of large-scale turbulence, manufacturers around the world have an opportunity to reimagine and rejuvenate their businesses.

Some big corporations have adopted Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies like digitisation, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. By doing these, they are trying to sustain growth by setting benchmarks for the "next normal".

And in a time like this, the intellectual property rights issue is more relevant than ever.

Intellectual property rights protection is vital to nurturing innovation. Without the protection of ideas and businesses, individuals will not bring home the full benefits of their inventions. This can lead to reduced focus on research and development.

It is difficult to determine the exact extent and degree of the problem, but copyright infringement, trademark counterfeiting and patent infringement have become major problems in the business community.

Many Bangladeshi small businesses also may not have the personnel and overseas operations, so they lack the "eyes and ears" needed to be vigilant globally, and the theft of their IP can often go undetected.

In addition, small businesses generally do not have the level of access or the resources, such as specialised legal counsel, that may be available to larger companies.

In developing countries, trade and businesses usually operate with a reactive mindset. As long as things run effortlessly, there is no need to be concerned about formulating policies and procedures. There is a prevailing view that policies, procedures and processes are merely sluggish reference documents.

Bangladesh was a party to the convention founding the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on 11 May 1985. Bangladesh signed the Paris Convention regarding the Protection of Industrial Property in 1991 and the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works in 1999.

Bangladesh is a signatory of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Trademark Act 2009 and Trademark Rules 2015 are the two key laws in regard to trademarks. The law of patent in Bangladesh is governed by the Patents and Designs Act 1911 and the Patent and Design Rules 1933. The Copyright Act 2000, as amended in 2005, and the Copyright Rules 2010 are the key guidelines to regulating copyright related issues in Bangladesh.

Even a superficial glance at the regulatory instruments reveals the surplus of policies and laws. However, Bangladesh still falls short where it is urgently required. Despite having so many legal instruments, Bangladesh is in need of a comprehensive IP policy with a legal framework.

Recognising and creating IP and bringing research results to the next stage of development have become prime institutional objectives. In this context, a holistic IP policy is a precondition for a successful alliance between academia and commercial partners.

A comprehensive IP policy can push IPRs as a saleable financial asset, and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. By implementing a policy, Bangladesh can engage constructively in the negotiation of international treaties and agreements in consultation with stakeholders.

Countries with proper IP protection enjoy many advantages. Among them, one is IP protection, which allows companies to retain a competitive benefit in the long run by protecting trade secrets, while copyright makes sure that the firms can protect key creative works.

Bangladesh's IP system is relatively fragile compared to other neighbouring nations. Legal certainty, especially for attracting investment in research and development in high-risk sectors like the pharmaceutical industry and information technology, is a must.

Just because we could not catch the first train, we should not wait to become the last in enacting a comprehensive policy for intellectual property. There is no better time than now to enact an appropriate policy for intellectual property rights.

M M Khalekuzzaman is a policy analyst and an advocate at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh

