Building better futures: Why high performing schools have outstanding governance

Some years ago, upon assuming headship, the Chair of Governors took me aside to offer a memorable dose of advice: 'your job is to pretend that we know what we're doing'. Just a few years later, these governors were celebrating outstanding inspection outcomes with noted achievements on governance within the report.

Moving from affected pretence to effective practice required trust and transparency based on a co-constructed strategic plan. Not all governing bodies have the basis to be so successful. Some are political creatures representing defined constituencies, with governors mandated as delegates; some are comprised of over-eager volunteers, which, like an overactive thyroid, overwhelms the school's natural rhythms.

The best-governing bodies have been carefully built, a balance between skill and representation: a good mix of what the school needs now and a good balance of its social constituencies.

Bangladesh Boards: School Management Committees

Bangladesh has made recent and rapid progress in education. With 26% of the country's population within the statutory age range for education, a high primary enrolment of 98% has been achieved (source: Statista) and an improving completion rate at 80% (source: World Bank). In secondary schools, enrolment is now at 54%; there is gender parity of access and disparities between social classes are narrowing (source: World Bank).

Bangladesh governs its schools through a patchwork of locally based school management committees. Consistent with approaches in many countries – including the UK – the Ministry of Education has devolved power with a local locus of control.

Structurally, in establishing school management committees, it committed to decentralisation through locally appointed representatives and nominated parents to represent designated groups (women, disabled students, disadvantaged pupils). Rooted in their local communities, management committee members have an interest in getting involved in school activities and promoting positive views about schools.

Whilst the structure and membership are progressive, there is scope to improve the impact of management committees. Accountable locally, management committees are also responsible publicly. Effective accountability is built around agreed national standards. Drawing on local experience, management committees also need to show comparability across schools and regions. Effective comparability is built on a strong foundation of national training. Accountable for their actions, management committees need to show impact, and this is best achieved through independently organised annual audits.

Models of International School Governance

Governance models in international schools vary immensely. Self-perpetuating family oligarchies and owner-established schools tend to get involved in management matters. In contrast, corporate school groups show greater centralisation across their schools with regional directors to ensure local consistency.

Governance models vary in relation to the school's financial foundation; some arenot-for-profit, while others are shareholder-owned. From the UK, an increasing number of independent schools have set up overseas versions of themselves on a franchise model, with local regulatory requirements competing with local investors.

The variation in models of governance shows up in the dominating strategic themes. In the best schools, the is a long-term vision and strategic clarity rooted in the quality of education being provided, whilst in others, short-termism dominates, such as raising the school roll or meeting stakeholder expectations on ROI. Schools also have different pipers playing different tunes: from meeting local regulatory expectations to securing international inspection standards.

What do governors do?

Despite the variations in models of governance, there is a consensus on what school governors are there to achieve. Generally, there are three key duties: to oversee the financial performance of the school and to ensure that money is well spent; to hold the headteacher to account for the educational performance of the school and its pupils; and to ensure that there is clarity of vision, ethos and strategic direction.

Specifically, governors appoint the head and oversee the head's progress and performance. Governors approve and monitor school budgets. They engage with pupils, staff and parents. They support the school on its key challenges, internal and external. And they keep a sense of perspective: how well the school is doing in different geographical spheres.

To help governors with that sense of perspective, innovative boards have invested in metrics that give them oversight of key areas. They establish performance standards in compliance, governance, leadership, school performance, people and finance.

Metrics are drawn up to give them oversight of things like health and safety, structures and policies, progress against targets, pupil outcomes, staff turnover and budgetary control. Using a red-amber-green traffic light display, senior leaders present information on progress against these key areas. Data-driven but easy-to-see progress, all school management committees should have such metrics to help them be more effective.

Building on our school management committees

There are four key features of world-class governing bodies that we need to weave into our school management committees. The rationale for their appeal, these are not easy to implement but would give an ideal state for governance in Bangladesh.

First, the school leadership needs to have professional relationships with management committee members based on trust and transparency. Experienced committee members must drive sub-committees in partnership with the headteacher. Close contact with what is going on must occur through gathering good information and talking to staff, pupils and parents.

Second, there needs to be a clear definition of roles and responsibilities. Protocols, duties and terms of reference, drawn from a national governor handbook. Structured meetings based on statutory duties with the strategic goals of the school driving agenda.

Third, school management committees need great monitoring and reporting systems which give them up-to-date information on pupil progress and attainment. Quality information on what is going well and why, and what is not going well and why, specifically on teaching and learning. Concise and analytical, SMCs need metrics and charts with data that enable SMCs to report to their parents formally and regularly.

Fourth, there is a matter of style over substance. School management committees need to have the character to take hard decisions in the interests of pupils but the culture to back the headteacher when change is required. Through insightful school evaluation, effective SMCs are problem-driven but solution-focused.

In my own school, Haileybury Bhaluka, we are building arrangements for management, leadership and governance. In creating the climate for school success, we are firmly focused on the key features of world-class schools, which are built around our ambitions for our students. In shaping school success, we have a strong teaching and learning framework set within a positive performance culture.

In making decisions, we base our approach on what works best for students. Evidence-based in approach, we invest in transformational professional practice that impacts student achievement and attainment. Janus-faced, in meeting the needs of the present, our eyes are fixed firmly on enabling the futures of our students.

To make all this happen, we conduct the orchestra's players together, working in concert for the good of our students and building their better futures.

Simon O'Grady is the Founding Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka, the first premier boarding school in Bangladesh, for boys aged 11-18 years. Having led outstanding schools on three continents, he draws on his experience having been a governor of two UK state schools, the youngest chair of governors in the country, and as a school leader accountable to four very different international boards.

