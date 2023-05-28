Breaking the taboo: The dangerous consequences of poor menstrual practices in CHT

Illustration: TBS

Menstrual health refers to individuals' physical and psychological well-being during their menstrual cycle. Menstruation is often considered taboo and stigmatised in many rural areas, including the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT).

This stigma can have a profoundly negative impact on young women and girls, leaving them feeling ashamed and embarrassed and often causing them to miss school or work. This negatively impacts their education and potential economic opportunities and can also limit their ability to engage fully in their community and society.

Negative attitudes towards menstruation often lead to poor menstrual hygiene management, which can cause various health problems for women, including urinary tract infections, reproductive tract infections, and cervical cancer.

Many cultures consider menstruation taboo and shameful. Women are often made to feel embarrassed and ashamed about menstruating, which can lead to their reluctance to speak about menstrual health issues with others.

This attitude also leads to a need for more education about menstruation and proper menstrual hygiene management practices. This may cause menstrual products to be used for longer durations than intended, sometimes leading to infection and irritation.

Access to menstrual hygiene products is limited in many rural areas of the CHT region. This forces women to use unhygienic materials like leaves, rags, and sand-filled clothes. This practice raises the risk of infection and illness.

Additionally, using unclean products can lead to dermatitis, irritation, and other inflammatory diseases, which can cause discomfort and pain. The negative attitudes towards menstrual health often perpetuate misconceptions about menstruation and its effect on women's abilities to work, study, or participate in daily activities.

This leads to social discrimination against women, especially in the workplace, educational institutes, and other social gatherings. This discrimination in turn negatively affects women's psychological well-being and confidence in public spaces.

In Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts region, poor menstrual health practices are widespread. According to a Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics survey, only 37% of women in the region use sanitary pads during menstruation.

This lack of access to menstrual hygiene products results in many women resorting to using cloth or other materials, which often increases the risk of infections and other health complications. Furthermore, the survey found that only 41% of households in the region have access to improved sanitation facilities, further exacerbating the issue.

Poor menstrual practices can have severe physical and psychological health consequences for women. In CHT, women and girls face various challenges in managing their menstrual hygiene. They often refrain from bathing or washing their bodies during menstruation, leading to foul odour and discomfort. The lack of privacy and safe spaces for managing menstruation can also lead to psychological distress and affect women's overall well-being.

To address these challenges and improve menstrual hygiene management in CHT, the following recommendations can be implemented:

Awareness-raising campaigns

There is a need for awareness-raising campaigns to educate women, girls, and their families about menstrual hygiene management. The campaigns should focus on using hygienic materials, such as sanitary pads or menstrual cups, and bathing and washing during menstruation. Additionally, it is essential to break the taboo and stigma surrounding menstruation to ensure that women can openly discuss their menstrual health.

Access to menstrual hygiene products

Access to menstrual hygiene products is crucial for women's health and well-being. However, due to various barriers, many women need access to these products in CHT. Stakeholders, including the government and NGOs, should work towards ensuring that women and girls have access to affordable and good quality menstrual hygiene products. This can be achieved through the distribution of free sanitary pads or the promotion of menstrual cups.

Infrastructure development

The lack of infrastructure, such as clean and safe toilets and washing facilities, is a significant challenge for women in CHT. Stakeholders should invest in developing infrastructure, including building toilets and hand washing stations in public spaces, schools, and healthcare facilities. Furthermore, it is essential to ensure that these facilities are designed to meet the specific needs of women and girls.

Capacity building

Capacity building is crucial to ensure that women and girls can manage their menstrual hygiene effectively. Stakeholders should work towards training healthcare providers, teachers, and community workers to provide accurate and appropriate information on menstrual hygiene management. Additionally, women and girls can be trained to make sanitary pads or menstrual cups, providing them with affordable and sustainable options for managing menstrual hygiene.

Increase access to water and sanitation facilities

The availability of clean water and sanitation facilities is crucial for menstrual hygiene management. However, in many CHT households, the availability of water and sanitation could be improved, leading to better menstrual hygiene practices. An increase in the provision of water and sanitation facilities will create a conducive environment for better menstrual management.

Address cultural taboos

Culture and religion often play a significant role in shaping menstrual management practices. In the CHT region, menstruation is considered taboo, and discussions around menstrual hygiene management are often shrouded in secrecy. To overcome this, there needs to be a deliberate effort to discuss menstrual hygiene management openly and address the cultural taboos surrounding it.

Engage men, and boys

Menstruation is often viewed as an issue that concerns only women. However, men as well as boys have a role in creating a conducive environment for better menstrual management. There is a need to involve them in discussions about menstrual health management, creating a supportive environment for women to advocate for change in menstrual management practices.

Poor menstrual health practices and negative attitudes towards menstrual health can result in various physical and mental health issues, including infections, anaemia, and depression. These issues can be particularly acute in the CHT context, where access to healthcare and education is limited. Therefore, Addressing menstrual health requires a coordinated effort involving not only healthcare providers but also parents, teachers, policymakers, and the wider community.

Menstrual health is crucial for the dignity and well-being of young women and girls in the CHT. We must urgently prioritise it to ensure everyone has access to the resources and support they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives. It is time to break the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation and empower young women and girls to take charge of their menstrual health.

Sketch: TBS

Sumit Banik is a public health activist and trainer.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard. This article was produced with the support of ChatGPT.