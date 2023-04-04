Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

Thoughts

Arsalan Zaman
04 April, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:45 am

Simply abolishing child labour is not sufficient. Instead, there is a need to find alternative ways to protect children from exploitation and provide them with the skills and knowledge they require to succeed in life

Protecting children from child labour and ensuring they have access to education is not just a matter of fulfilling their fundamental rights; it is also crucial for the country&#039;s long-term development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Protecting children from child labour and ensuring they have access to education is not just a matter of fulfilling their fundamental rights; it is also crucial for the country's long-term development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Child labour continues to be a significant concern in various parts of the world, including Bangladesh. Despite the efforts of the government to address the issue, a considerable number of children in the country still work under hazardous conditions, which deprives them of their fundamental rights to education and a healthy childhood. 

Particularly, this issue affects vulnerable children coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, such as those living in poverty, without access to education or healthcare, and those from minority groups.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition that simply abolishing child labour is not sufficient. Instead, there is a need to find alternative ways to protect children from exploitation and provide them with the skills and knowledge they require to succeed in life. This approach is particularly relevant in the context of Bangladesh, where poverty and lack of opportunities are major drivers of child labour.

To address the problem, the government has collaborated with civil society organisations to launch a range of initiatives aimed at providing vulnerable children with access to education and training. These programs include vocational training, apprenticeships, and support for families to help them overcome poverty and provide their children with a better future.

One example of a successful initiative is the BRAC Skills Development Program, which provides vocational training to underprivileged youth, including many who have dropped out of school and are at risk of child labour. The program offers courses in areas such as tailoring, electrical wiring and mobile phone repair. The aim is to equip young people with the skills they need to earn a living and support their families.

Another promising initiative is the Child Sensitive Social Protection Program, which aims to support vulnerable families and prevent children from engaging in hazardous work. The program provides cash transfers, healthcare and education subsidies to families living in poverty, helping them to meet their basic needs and keep their children in school.

While these initiatives are undoubtedly making a positive difference, more needs to be done to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and ensure that they have access to the education and training they need to thrive. 

One way forward could be to increase investment in vocational training and apprenticeships, providing more opportunities for young people to gain the skills they need to succeed in the job market. There is also a need to strengthen child protection mechanisms and improve the enforcement of labour laws to ensure that children are not forced to work in hazardous conditions.

Ultimately, protecting vulnerable children from child labour and ensuring they have access to education and training is not just a matter of fulfilling their basic rights but also crucial for the country's long-term development. 

By investing in the future of its young people, Bangladesh can build a skilled and productive workforce that will drive economic growth and help lift families out of poverty. As such, it is essential that the government, civil society organisations and other stakeholders work together to ensure that all children in the country have the chance to fulfil their potential and contribute to the country's development.

Arsalan Zaman is the Executive Director of SNAD Foundation Bangladesh.

