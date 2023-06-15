The bicycle tale: How digital instant gratification changed buying gifts for our children 

As my son's seventh birthday approached, I pondered over what gift would bring him the most joy.

While I knew that a smartphone would undoubtedly make him ecstatic, I intentionally decided against it for reasons known to everyone. The prevalence of concerns surrounding the adverse effects of gadgets on children has made it a pressing issue for parents everywhere.

That's why I searched for an alternative, reflecting on my own childhood memories.

I remembered how I didn't have many toys to play with, and I always longed for a bicycle of my own whenever I saw my friends pedaling around during playtime.

Unfortunately, I was unable to get one due to various reasons. That's when it dawned on me that nowadays, my son also desires to ride a bicycle with his friends after finishing his evening class.

Instantly, I decided to gift him a bicycle, hoping to witness the suppressed joy from my own childhood rekindle on my kid's face.

Photo: TBS

On a Friday morning, we visited a bicycle shop to purchase this happiness. I anticipated that he would be pleasantly surprised, but there was a noticeable absence of excitement in his eyes. It seemed akin to buying an ice cream or any other ordinary item for him. He started asking for random things from the shop, his eyes darting from one item to the next.

I sighed, wondering why children of this generation struggled to focus on one particular thing. Was it because they were constantly bombarded with stimuli from their phones, tablets, and computers? Or was it something else entirely?

Whatever the reason, it was clear that my son's happiness was fleeting. He would get excited about something new for a short time, but then he would quickly lose interest and move on to the next thing. It was frustrating to watch, and I didn't know how to help him.

In a world dominated by digital devices and instant gratification, the simple joy of riding a bicycle seems to have undergone a generational transformation.

I still remember the joy I experienced when I received different toys instead of my long-awaited bicycle—a small car or a remote-controlled helicopter. Playing with those toys brought me happiness that lasted for at least a month.

However, times have changed significantly.

As parents, we often strive to fulfill every demand made by our children, as if possessing an Aladdin's genie, regardless of our financial capabilities. These actions have led our children to believe that they can demand anything from their parents without considering the value or significance behind their requests.

After that bicycle purchase day, I engaged in conversations with at least 20 parents and discovered that most of them shared similar observations about their own children.

It became evident that nearly every parent believed there were two main factors contributing to this psychological transformation of happiness: excessive use of mobile phones by kids and the tendency of parents to fulfill their every demand.

The prevalence of mobile phones and other digital devices has fundamentally changed the way children experience the world. Rather than engaging in physical activities and forming bonds with friends and family, children often find themselves absorbed in virtual realms.

The ease of access to captivating digital content competes with the allure of outdoor pursuits, diminishing the appreciation for the simple pleasures a bicycle ride can bring.

Despite these challenges, there remains hope for rekindling the lost joy of pedaling.

Parents and guardians can actively promote a balanced lifestyle, encouraging their children to engage in physical activities and limit screen time. By fostering an environment that values outdoor experiences and the thrill of riding a bicycle, children can begin to rediscover the pure happiness it can bring.

The metamorphosis of happiness surrounding a bicycle reflects the profound impact of technology and changing parental attitudes on the lives of children today. As the allure of digital distractions grows stronger, the joy derived from simple pleasures, like riding a bicycle, risks being overshadowed. However, by recognising the importance of balance and nurturing a sense of anticipation and appreciation, we can strive to restore the enduring happiness that a bicycle can provide.