Bendy like Bekham: A case for yoga

Famous football player David Beckham has often spoken about how yoga has helped him maintain his fitness, improve his flexibility, and recover from injuries more effectively throughout his career.

Incorporating yoga into his training regimen allowed Beckham to enhance his performance on the field and extend his professional playing career. But yoga isn't just about being strong and beautiful.

Emerging research suggests that yoga may serve as a preventive measure against dementia and cognitive degeneration. A focal point in these studies is the role of subtle micro-adjustments practitioners make to maintain balance, proper alignment, and fluidity. These small adjustments are crucial as they engage multiple neural pathways, promoting brain plasticity. For instance, during a seemingly simple pose like the tree pose, practitioners must subtly adjust their hips, spine, and shoulders to maintain balance. This continuous fine-tuning process stimulates the brain's proprioceptive network, which is responsible for spatial awareness and coordination.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, "When you lift weights, your muscles get stronger and bigger. When you do yoga, your brain cells develop new connections, and changes occur in brain structure as well as function, resulting in improved cognitive skills such as learning and memory. Yoga strengthens parts of the brain that play a key role in memory, attention, awareness, thought, and language. Think of it as weightlifting for the brain." 29 April 2024

One study conducted by the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation found that regular yoga practice significantly improved cognitive function in participants. The study emphasised that the intricate, mindful movements and breathwork required in yoga led to enhanced connectivity between brain regions. This connectivity is vital for maintaining cognitive function and delaying the onset of dementia.

The hippocampus, a brain region critical for memory and learning, benefits particularly from these micro-adjustments. Research published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease highlighted that yoga practitioners showed increased grey matter volume in the hippocampus compared to non-practitioners. This increase is likely due to the neuroplastic changes prompted by the continuous, mindful adjustments required in yoga.

Moreover, yoga has been shown to help individuals with ADHD by improving concentration and reducing hyperactivity. The focus on breath control and mindfulness in yoga practice can enhance attention span and promote calmness, making it a beneficial practice for managing ADHD symptoms.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic credits yoga for his success, highlighting how it helps enhance his concentration and resilience on the court.

In conclusion, as research continues to unveil the profound impact of yoga on cognitive longevity, incorporating yoga into daily routines could become a widely recommended strategy for maintaining brain health and preventing cognitive decline. June 21st is International Yoga Day, coinciding with Alzheimer's Awareness Week, presenting a perfect opportunity to join a yoga class and experience the benefits firsthand.