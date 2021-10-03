In Bangladesh, vaccine hesitancy looms around the corner

Mass vaccination is key to ending the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which is nothing short of a herculean task for even the most developed countries. Consequently, Bangladesh, a developing nation, will need to adopt effective and creative strategies to ensure inoculation for the entirety of its population.

Although we have seen overcrowding and breaches of safety protocols at walk-in vaccination centres across the country just two months ago, which indicates vaccine hesitancy is not an immediate problem in our country right now, it will become a problem soon enough.

We have to remember that only a small part of the population has so far been vaccinated. After vaccinating the willing part of the population, we will have to convince the rest to get inoculated as well.

According to Our World in Data, only 9.7% of our country's total populace has been fully vaccinated while another 4.9% have received their first dose, as of September 26, 2021. But the purpose of this article is not to assess the success or failure of the vaccination programme in Bangladesh but to demonstrate the need to develop a functional plan, through which the remaining 85% of the population can be inoculated.

There are two major obstacles that have to be overcomed to ensure mass inoculation: securing the sufficient number of doses, and creating enough confidence among the citizens that they willingly receive their jabs.

Vaccine hesitancy is still not over

We must not be consumed by the spectacle of thousands of people waiting in line to receive their jabs and actually consider the reality on the ground. Combating vaccine hesitancy is a key challenge we still have to overcome. Some recent studies have shown that almost one in every three Bangladeshis are hesitant to get vaccinated.

This hesitancy is not exclusive to our country. As of September 26, the US has only been able to give 63% of its population at least one jab of vaccine. In spite of the massive public awareness campaigns, driven by science communication, many Americans are still resistant to getting vaccinated. Widespread misinformation and various conspiracy theories are to be blamed for their reluctancy.

In such a situation, picking the right strategy to create public confidence in the mass vaccination programme will be extremely crucial. While it is true that more than 40 million people are still waiting for their first jab, many, who are at severe risk of being infected, especially, older citizens can be reluctant. People who are still unaware about their high health risk like weakened immune system can delay getting the vaccine. This has put the entirety of the country in a vulnerable position.

Bangladesh is a role model of vaccination campaigns against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae, measles, rubella, polio and pneumococcal diseases. But this campaign is different from the previous ones.

Securing enough doses

For a nation like Bangladesh, securing enough doses for everyone will be another major challenge. The government is working with allies and global agencies like WHO to combat vaccine shortage.

Gavi, the vaccine alliance, is also working to deliver 2 billion doses to lower income countries like Bangladesh by 2022. Many other diplomatic maneuvers are also being undertaken. These measures will hopefully be enough to cover our needs.

Effective communication is key

Renowned crisis communication experts like Matthew Seeger believe communication to be an inseparable part of any crisis management process. We need to campaign with tailored messages for different age groups.

According to Seeger, if we fail to provide the public with necessary information, they will look for alternative sources; falling prey to misinformation and conspiracies in the process. In the age of social media, when false information is just a swipe away, communication has become more important than ever.

Even though effective communication is just as important as securing vaccine doses, it is often undermined. Press releases and statements will not be enough to bring such a large and diverse population under the vaccination programme. Communication literature puts immense emphasis on dialogic communication and relaying stories from lived experiences.

As a crisis manager, it is the government's job to strategically convince these people and build their confidence in the vaccination programme; which is certainly a long-term process. So, it is high time to work on the vaccine hesitancy and boost public confidence so that they get the vaccine as soon as it is available.

Khairul Islam is a doctoral student at Wayne State University, USA. He can be reached at kislam@wayne.edu.

