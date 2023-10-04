Bangladesh should expand the share of solar power in its energy mix

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power signed an MoU with BPDB to set up a 1 gigawatt solar power plant in Bangladesh. File photo: TBS

Solar power is now one of the cheapest power sources available for electricity generation. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) recent report, "Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2022," the renewable energy source now costs "29% less than the cheapest fossil fuel-fired solution in 2022." It used to be 710% more expensive than the cheapest fossil fuel-fired solution in 2010.

The report estimates that installing all available renewable energy solutions, including wind and hydropower, has saved Asia $199 billion in fossil fuel costs between 2010 and 2022 and $521 billion worldwide. Bangladesh needs to take advantage of this scenario by concerted efforts to expand the share of solar power in its energy mix.

Natural gas is Bangladesh's primary energy source, accounting for 46.5% of Bangladesh's energy mix, while solar power only accounts for 1.84%. It was initially the cheapest option for Bangladesh because it could be sourced from its natural gas reserves. Things, however, changed fast.

In 2018, Bangladesh had to begin importing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to meet rising energy demand. Growing dependence on gas imports leaves Bangladesh increasingly vulnerable to external shocks like the Russia-Ukraine war, which forced the country to pay five times more for LNG imports in 2022 than it paid in 2021, and 10 times more than it did in 2020.

Expenses of this magnitude are unsustainable. Transitioning to solar power would lower Bangladesh's long-term import expenditures while ensuring a reliable energy supply to its people and economy.

The rollout of utility-scale solar capacity or solar power plants in Bangladesh has progressed in recent years. The Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) reports that installed capacity in solar parks increased from 3MW to 700MW between 2017 and 2020.

Beximco's 200MW Teesta Solar Plant in Gaibandha became operational in August 2023. Saudi-Bangladesh joint venture to develop a 300 MW solar plant in Rampal was also approved in August.

Despite these achievements, solar power plants must be installed faster and in more significant numbers to reap the benefits of falling costs. Some measures to enable this may include:

Lowering taxes on solar equipment

Tax concessions on solar equipment would encourage further investment in solar power. Solar panels and generators are currently subject to 26.2% in taxes (1% Customs Duty, 15% VAT, 5% Advance Income Tax and 5% Advance Tax).

Even with reductions in global prices, these taxes make costs more prohibitive and disincentivise individuals and firms who may be interested in installing solar power capacity.

Learning from foreign partners

According to IRENA's report, the average lifetime cost of operating new solar power plants in China, India, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil has fallen below the average lifetime cost of operating new fossil fuel plants.

Bangladesh can tap into diplomatic ties it already shares with these countries to learn about the regulatory regimes, infrastructure, personnel training and market structures needed to expand solar power capacity effectively.

Adopting a firm stance against new fossil fuel-fired facilities

While fossil fuel-fired facilities are cheaper to install than solar power plants, global trends observed in IRENA's report indicate that the lifetime costs of new fossil fuel-fired power plants are much higher than new solar power plants.

Bangladesh has turned to new fossil-fired facilities over the past decade to meet growing energy demand. Three coal power plants in Matarbari, Payra and Rampal were approved between 2010 and 2015, and three new LNG terminals were approved in Payra, Moheshkhali and Matarbari earlier this year.

These facilities will likely cost Bangladesh more in the long run, both financially and environmentally, than solar power facilities would in their place. It would be in Bangladesh's best interest to decline foreign investment offers or financial assistance for fossil fuel-fired projects. Instead, the country should pursue investments and financial assistance for solar power plants and other renewable energy solutions with lower lifetime costs.

Falling solar power costs now promise long-term cost savings and reliable energy supplies. Bangladesh can reap these benefits by making a strategic and concerted effort to increase the share of solar power in its energy mix.

Anjum N. Choudhury is an independent climate policy researcher and a Youth Policy Forum (YPF) member.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.