By assessing the factors influencing our education, we can improve its quality

Measuring the quality of education in Bangladesh is a complex task that necessitates a comprehensive understanding of many different aspects. Several studies have clarified the variables impacting the quality of Bangladesh's higher education institutions (HEI). The overall HEI data, revenues, expenses, staff quality, education output, and research and technology production are just a few of the important characteristics that have been identified by the studies.

Furthermore, two main quality-related challenges have been identified in the context of private higher education in Bangladesh - the standard of input processing for finished goods and the quality of inputs. The significance of elements like student selection and input processing efficiency in guaranteeing the quality of education is highlighted by these challenges.

Experts have identified nine crucial components that need to be improved to restore the quality of higher education—the quality of teachers, curriculum and methodology, facilities, the efficacy of administration, gender influence, political climate and expectations for higher education.

Many conferences and workshops have provided metrics and indicators for evaluating quality assurance which has benefited the assessment of higher education quality in Bangladesh. A number of factors have been highlighted as crucial in assessing the quality of education, including the academic setting, research findings, faculty resources, pedagogy and curriculum development. It has also been noted that essential components of quality assurance include things like facilities, teaching methods, peer evaluation, and responsiveness to employment market demands.

As Bangladesh attempts to improve the quality of its education system, it is imperative to implement effective strategies that address the complex nature of educational quality. Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the quality of education. Therefore, investing in teacher training programs and promoting effective teaching methods are essential steps towards enhancing education quality. Providing teachers with access to relevant teaching materials and ensuring their presence in the classroom are crucial factors that contribute to improved education quality.

The curriculum and teaching material must be relevant and aligned with national guidelines. Emphasising basic literacy and numeracy skills while addressing important national and international issues such as hygiene, nutrition, HIV/AIDS and gender equality is essential for comprehensive education quality. Creating a healthy, secure and inclusive learning environment is an important aspect of the learning process.

Educational institutions must ensure that the learning environment is welcoming to both girls and boys and promotes respect for diversity. Collaboration between teachers, parents and the community is vital for fostering a positive learning environment. Efficient instructional management is crucial for ensuring the quality of education. Ensuring compliance with national guidelines, having a transparent administration and setting clear parameters for teachers are essential aspects of effective educational management.

Respecting teachers and providing them with the necessary support is also important for maintaining the quality of education. Understanding the prerequisites and challenges faced by students is essential for addressing the quality of education. Factors such as socioeconomic background, access to resources and exposure to special challenges must be taken into account to ensure equitable education quality for all students. Adequate funding is a fundamental requisite for the quality of education.

In order to guarantee the highest possible standard of education, individual educational institutions must efficiently manage resources and arrange their workload, even if funding and organisation are essentially national duties. A comprehensive strategy that takes into account the several aspects influencing education quality is needed to improve the quality of education in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has the potential to fulfil its objective of offering high-quality education to all students by making investments in teacher training, encouraging the creation of appropriate curricula, creating inclusive learning environments, and guaranteeing effective instructional management. Bangladesh can create the conditions for its people to have a better and more affluent future by making calculated interventions and working together.

Stakeholder participation is crucial in the effort to improve educational quality. To achieve successful policies and programs, government agencies, educational institutions, civil society organisations, and international partners must collaborate. Bangladesh can effectively tackle difficult challenges and bring about significant change in the education sector by cultivating partnerships and exchanging best practices, thereby using collective experience and resources.

Moreover, the maintenance of educational quality throughout time depends on a culture of constant improvement. Mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating treatments should be put in place in order to determine their efficacy and pinpoint areas that require improvement. Educators and policymakers can make well-informed decisions and modify plans based on the results by utilising feedback loops and data-driven decision-making procedures.

In Bangladesh, measuring and improving the quality of education is a complex task that calls for cooperation, creativity and ongoing development.

Let us acknowledge the significance of assessing and improving education quality as a first step toward creating a wealthier society. Bangladesh may realise the full potential of its people and clear the path for prosperous and sustainable development by putting a high priority on education and making investments in the future.

Imran Hossain is a lecturer in Political Science at Varendra University. He is also a columnist and researcher. [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.