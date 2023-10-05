The air we breathe is worse than smoking

Bangladesh stands at the forefront of South Asian nations battling toxic air, alongside India, Nepal and Pakistan. Photo: Mumit M

Amid Bangladesh's bustling cities and serene countryside lies an invisible menace that has cast a shadow over the nation's future: air pollution.

Air pollution is a global threat, but its impact is acutely felt in countries like Bangladesh, where rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, and inadequate regulatory measures have led to toxic air becoming an inescapable reality.

The alarming findings of the recently released Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report conducted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago have laid bare the grim reality – Bangladesh possesses the world's most polluted air, exacting a severe toll on citizens' health and slashing their average life expectancy by a staggering 6.8 years.

In the tapestry of South Asian nations battling toxic air, Bangladesh stands at the forefront, alongside India, Nepal and Pakistan. Every single one of Bangladesh's 164.8 million residents lives in areas where annual average particulate pollution levels breach not only the World Health Organisation's (WHO) PM2.5 guideline (5 µg/m³) but also the country's own national standard of 15 µg/m³.

Even in the least polluted district of Sylhet, the particulate pollution is 9.7 times higher than the WHO guideline and 3.2 times the national standard.

These ultrafine particles, known as PM2.5, infiltrate deep into the respiratory system, sowing the seeds of an array of health afflictions. The effects of prolonged exposure to polluted air are devastating; it rivals the health impact of smoking and surpasses the consequences of alcohol use and unsafe water combined.

Not only does air pollution exacerbate respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but it also contributes to heart disease, stroke, and even certain cancers. Children growing up in these conditions are particularly vulnerable, facing a future marred by compromised lung development and heightened health risks.

In terms of life expectancy, the report asserts that particulate pollution ranks as the second most significant threat to human health in Bangladesh, closely trailing cardiovascular diseases.

It shaves a devastating 6.8 years off the life expectancy of the average Bangladeshi, a toll that exceeds the impact of tobacco use (2.1 years) and child/maternal malnutrition (1.4 years) combined.

The gravity of the situation is more intense in urban centres. In Dhaka and Chattogram, a staggering 74.7 million residents stand to lose an average of 7.6 years of life expectancy relative to the WHO guideline and 6.6 years compared to the national standard if current pollution levels persist.

The AQLI report delivers a stark verdict – Bangladesh bears the unfortunate distinction of being the world's most polluted country. Beyond the statistical figures, this crisis reverberates through the lives of Bangladeshis, affecting unborn children's development, causing chronic illnesses, burdening families with escalating medical expenses, and hampering productivity with disrupted work hours.

The issue, however, extends beyond borders. Bangladesh's call for action is amplified by the recognition that transboundary sources, notably pollution from India, contribute significantly to the country's pollution levels. While acknowledging this reality, Bangladesh is embarking on an internal battle against the sources of pollution that lie within its control.

However, there is a glimmer of hope in these numbers. The report posits that if Bangladesh manages to reduce particulate pollution to meet the WHO guideline, residents in Dhaka could gain 8.1 years of life expectancy, while those in Chattogram could gain 6.9 years. Furthermore, aligning the country's pollution concentration with the national standard could add 5.8 years to the life of the average Bangladeshi citizen.

It is now not just a challenge but a clarion call for the nation to unite and undertake a sweeping transformation in its approach to air quality.

Bangladesh must fortify its air quality regulations, ensuring that they are stringent, comprehensive and rigorously enforced. Industries, vehicular traffic and construction projects must adhere to emission standards, with consistent audits and penalties for non-compliance.

The nation should embrace the potential of renewable energy sources as fossil fuels are a significant contributor to air pollution.

Urban centres must be designed with green spaces, pedestrian-friendly zones, and efficient waste management systems to combat air pollution. Traditional cooking practices contribute to indoor air pollution.

Promoting modern, clean-burning cooking technologies and advocating for the use of cleaner fuels can drastically reduce this threat.

Industries, in tandem with government bodies and research institutions, must collaborate to develop sustainable production processes that minimise emissions and pollution. The construction industry can play a pivotal role by adopting low-emission materials. Offering incentives for using sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials can lead to reduced pollution during building processes.

Transitioning to sustainable agricultural practices can contribute to cleaner air. By adopting eco-friendly fertilisers, precision agriculture techniques and agroforestry, Bangladesh can minimise the release of harmful pollutants from farming activities.

Launching extensive public awareness campaigns is essential. Educating citizens about the health risks of air pollution and empowering them with actionable steps for self-protection can foster a culture of responsible environmental stewardship.

Reliable and easily accessible air quality data can empower them to take protective measures against polluted air. An emphasis on providing this data and enabling its practical application can serve as a stepping stone towards improving air quality and raising life expectancy.

The study's findings are a reminder that behind the veil of economic progress, the very air that sustains life is becoming a slow, silent assassin, stealing precious years from individuals and plunging families into the depths of grief.

Yet, this crisis is an opportunity for transformation. It's a call for collective action, where governments, industries and individuals unite for cleaner air.

The fight against air pollution is winnable, we can restore our lost years and breathe new life into Bangladesh's future. Challenges lie ahead, but they're overshadowed by the potential for cleaner air, healthier citizens and a more prosperous nation.

Tanvir Ahmad is a climate change and public health researcher. Email:[email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.