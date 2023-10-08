Agricultural mechanisation is revitalising Cox's Bazar and Bandarban

Md Saiful Islam from Lama, Bandarban, with his rice transplanter. Besides cultivating three acres of his own land, he provides machinery services for 40 acres in the neighbourhood, benefiting approximately 15 farmers. Photo: Courtesy

Agricultural mechanisation has a significant, positive impact on Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar and Bandarban regions. Its utilisation involves not only the youth but also machinery solution providers (MSPs), agriculture-based light engineering (ABLE), small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs.

Farmers in these areas are benefiting from this comprehensive transformation in farming practices facilitated by machinery such as combine harvesters, rice transplanters, reapers and threshers. These machines enhance production and contribute to sustainable development.

Mechanisation stands as a pivotal approach for boosting productivity and efficiency in the agriculture sector. It holds special significance in the National Agricultural Mechanization Policy 2020 formulated by the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

Recognising the potential of modern technology in agriculture, the Ministry and non-governmental organisations have collaborated to introduce several initiatives and regulations aimed at promoting mechanisation. These initiatives include providing financial incentives and technical assistance to farmers and relevant stakeholders.

Traditional farming practices have long hindered agricultural productivity and efficiency in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts. These practices impede farmers' ability to reach their full potential as they rely heavily on manual labour, lack access to modern equipment, and prove inefficient. One of the biggest challenges farmers face in these regions is the labour shortage. In contrast, the use of agricultural machinery has led to significant advancements.

The Cereal Systems Initiative for South Asia–Mechanization Extension Activity (CSISA–MEA ) initiative, funded by USAID, has considerably impacted Cox's Bazar and Bandarban regions. Its goal is to promote sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh by working with small farmers and SMEs to encourage the adoption of agricultural machinery. One of the prominent outcomes of its success is the active involvement of youth in agriculture.

Young individuals with tertiary education degrees are engaging in agrimachinery initiatives, playing roles as MSPs and farmers. According to data from CSISA–MEA, approximately 73 youth ABLEs and MSPs are operating in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban, constituting 50% of the total MSPs in these districts.

Emam Hossen, a 29-year-old MBA graduate from Cox's Bazar Government College, represents one of the youth entrepreneurs in Cox's Bazar. He has invested in a reaper and three rice transplanters, which he uses to cultivate four acres of land and provide machinery services on an additional 18–20 acres, benefiting 25–30 farmers in his locality and neighbouring areas.

MSPs have emerged as key collaborators in the progress of agricultural mechanisation in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts. They offer a wide range of services, utilising modern agricultural machines such as combine harvesters, rice transplanters, reapers, and threshers while also providing technical support to farmers. CSISA–MEA data indicates that there are 271 MSPs operating in these regions in various capacities.

Md. Saiful Islam, a 38-year-old MSP from Lama, Bandarban, owns a reaper, rice transplanter, power tiller, and thresher. Besides cultivating three acres of his own land, he provides machinery services for 40 acres in the neighbourhood, benefiting approximately 15 farmers. He emphasises that labour costs are high in his locality, making it expensive for him as a farmer.

Additionally, finding labour during harvest time is challenging. Hence, machinery has become a solution to overcome these challenges and enhance productivity.

The influence of mechanisation in these areas is further strengthened by the participation of ABLE SMEs, with 151 of them operating in the two regions, including 135 in Cox's Bazar, according to CSISA–MEA data.

ABLE SMEs specialise in creating, repairing, and modifying agricultural equipment to meet the specific needs of farmers. They ensure that farmers and MSPs have access to affordable, tailor-made automation solutions that increase production and reduce manual labour. The expansion of ABLE SMEs also contributes to community empowerment and local economic development.

Agriculturally focused women entrepreneurs have also gained prominence in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts. Thanks to the adoption of mechanisation, women are actively participating in various aspects of farming, from seedling cultivation to rice transplanting. CSISA–MEA data indicates that there are currently 15 women MSPs in the regions, accounting for 6% of the total number of MSPs.

Kulsum Akter Pakhi, a 35-year-old seedling entrepreneur from Chakaria, Cox's Bazar, has expanded her skills by growing rice seedlings for rice transplanters and learning to use a rice transplanter. During each rice transplanting season, around 20–25 women work with her on a daily wage basis.

This not only empowers her but also paves the way for other women to participate in income-generating activities through agriculture. This increased participation enhances women's economic independence, contributes to social progress, and advances gender equality.

Mechanisation in agriculture is reshaping the agricultural landscape in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban regions. Youth participation, collaboration with machinery solution providers, ABLE SMEs' involvement, and women entrepreneurs' empowerment are the driving forces behind this transformation.

Farmers in these areas are reaping the benefits, including increased economic opportunities, reduced labour costs, and higher productivity. Agriculture mechanisation is paving the path to sustainable prosperity and a promising future.

The growth in agricultural machinery is already benefiting stakeholders in agriculture. However, considering the vast cultivable land in the region, there are still significant opportunities to involve a larger number of people in the mechanisation process. Hand-in-hand with its agriculture policy, the government could consider integrating local agrimachinery manufacturers on a large scale. This move could mobilise the national market and, in the long term, reduce dependency on imported agrimachinery, further strengthening the impact of projects like CSISA–MEA.

Asmaul Husna works as a Communication Analyst at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.