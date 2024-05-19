Addressing adolescent childbearing in Bangladesh

Child marriage has contributed to roughly one-fourth of adolescent pregnancies in Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Adolescent childbearing remains a significant public health concern in Bangladesh, with a concerningly high number of young mothers.

Recent data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) paints a worrying picture: over 25% of pregnancies in the country occur among adolescents aged 15-19. This statistic is directly linked to the prevalence of child marriage, which continues to plague Bangladeshi society despite legal efforts to curb it.

The BBS Sample Vital Statistics for 2023 reveal a troubling upward trend in child marriage. Among women aged 20-24, the percentage married before 18 rose from 40.9% in 2022 to 41.6% in 2023. Even more alarming is the increase in marriages before age 15, jumping from 6.5% to 8.2% in the same period.

While urban areas show a slight improvement, with child marriages dropping from 34.9% to 33.5%, rural Bangladesh continues to see a rise, surging from 42.9% to 44.4%. This rural-urban disparity significantly impacts the national average.

The 2017 Child Marriage Restraint Act, aimed at replacing outdated legislation, has faced criticism for including a provision allowing marriages below 18 under special circumstances. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic is believed to have contributed to the recent rise in child marriage.

Data from UNICEF paints a grim regional picture. Bangladesh has a much higher rate of childbirth before 18 compared to neighbouring countries: 24.2% in Bangladesh compared to 20.4% in Afghanistan, 13.8% in Nepal, 8.3% in India and 7.4% in Pakistan.

The BBS study reveals a further troubling detail: 25.92% of all pregnancies in 2023 occurred among adolescents aged 10-19. Of these pregnancies, an estimated 10% are lost through miscarriage or abortion.

Research published in the "Journal of Child and Adolescent Behavior" highlights the global context. An estimated 17 million adolescent pregnancies occur annually, with 95% concentrated in low- and middle-income countries like Bangladesh. These pregnancies contribute to a cycle of ill-health and poverty, particularly prevalent in Southeast Asia, which accounts for 35.5% of all adolescent pregnancies.

The study identifies early marriage as a key factor in Bangladesh, contributing to roughly one-fourth of all adolescent pregnancies. It emphasises the crucial role of education and awareness campaigns regarding the negative consequences of adolescent pregnancy.

Plan International sheds light on the global challenge of child marriage. Every year, 12 million girls under 18 are married – one girl every two seconds. If no action is taken, over 150 million girls could become child brides by 2030. South Asia has the highest rate, with 30% of girls experiencing early marriage, compared to other regions.

The data presented here underscores the urgent need for a multi-pronged approach to address adolescent childbearing in Bangladesh.

What are the ways forward?

The Child Marriage Restraint Act needs stricter enforcement to ensure marriages only occur after legal adulthood. Loopholes allowing exceptions should be eliminated.

Education empowers girls, delays marriage and increases their knowledge about reproductive health. Investing in girls' education is critical for long-term change. Studies consistently show that educated girls are less likely to marry young and have fewer children. Increased education levels can also equip girls with skills to seek employment and gain financial independence, further reducing vulnerability to child marriage.

Community education campaigns can raise awareness about the negative consequences of child marriage and adolescent pregnancy. Educating both girls and boys is essential. Community leaders, religious figures and healthcare providers can all play a role in promoting positive social norms and challenging traditional beliefs that support child marriage.

Providing adolescent girls with access to family planning services and reproductive health information empowers them to make informed choices about their bodies and future. This includes ensuring access to contraception and counselling on sexual and reproductive health. Empowering young women also requires addressing broader gender inequalities that limit their choices and opportunities.

Poverty is a significant driver of child marriage. Programmes that improve economic opportunities for families can help reduce the pressure to marry off their young daughters.

Bangladesh's fight against adolescent childbearing requires sustained commitment from various stakeholders, including the government, civil society organisations, international agencies, and communities.

Making quality healthcare services readily available and accessible to adolescents, particularly in rural areas, is crucial. These services should include confidential counselling on sexual and reproductive health, access to contraception and prenatal care for pregnant adolescents.

Cultural norms that view girls primarily as wives and mothers need to be challenged. Promoting girls' education and economic opportunities can contribute to this shift. Engaging with religious leaders and community influencers can be instrumental in promoting positive social change.

Equipping adolescent girls with life skills training can enhance their decision-making abilities and employability. This training can cover topics like communication, financial literacy and vocational skills. Increased economic opportunities for young women can further reduce vulnerability to child marriage.

Engaging parents and families in discussions about child marriage and its consequences is crucial. Programmes that promote positive parenting practices and encourage open communication between parents and children can help to reduce the risk of child marriage.

Adolescent mothers often face significant emotional and psychological challenges. Providing access to mental health services can help them cope with the physical and emotional demands of early motherhood.

Engaging men and boys in the conversation about child marriage and adolescent pregnancy is essential. Programmes that promote gender equality and healthy relationships can help create a more supportive environment for girls.

Bangladesh is not alone in facing this challenge. Collaboration with international organisations can provide valuable resources and expertise. Learning from the experiences and challenges faced by countries that have successfully reduced child marriage rates can be highly beneficial.

Regularly monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of interventions is vital to ensure progress is being made. Data collection and analysis can help to identify areas where further efforts are needed and tailor strategies accordingly.

Addressing adolescent childbearing in Bangladesh is a complex challenge but it is not insurmountable. A brighter future can be achieved by implementing a comprehensive approach that tackles the root causes and empowers young women.

With dedication and a collaborative effort, Bangladesh can create an environment where girls are valued, educated and empowered to reach their full potential. This will contribute to a healthier future generation and lead to a more prosperous and equitable society.

Dr Matiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.