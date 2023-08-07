Achieving SDGs requires good governance

Good governance can aid in preventing overexploitation and resource depletion such as overfishing, by encouraging transparency and accountability in the management of natural resources. Photo: Mumit M

As a South Asian nation, Bangladesh has made a lot of progress in achieving the SDGs, particularly in the areas of reducing poverty, enhancing access to healthcare and education and advancing gender equality.

But the nation still faces a lot of difficulties with regard to ensuring good governance, which is a prerequisite for sustainable development.

The foundation for fostering economic growth, preserving the environment, and enhancing social equity is laid by good governance. Good governance is the efficient management of public affairs that focuses on transparency, accountability and citizen involvement.

Its foundations lie in the values of democracy, the rule of law, human rights, effective and efficient laws, procedures and institutions.

The introduction of the e-governance system, which has enhanced accountability and transparency in the provision of public services, is one illustration of good governance in Bangladesh.

Because citizens can access government services online, there are fewer in-person interactions and fewer opportunities for corruption. Additionally, as a sign of its dedication to advancing good governance, the government established an Anti-Corruption Commission to look into and prosecute corruption cases.

Growing the economy is one of the main ways that good governance supports sustainable development. In Bangladesh, the fight against poverty has advanced significantly.

According to the SDG Progress Report 2020, the poverty rate has decreased from 44.2% in 1991 to 20.5% in 2020, but we still have a long way to go in terms of poverty reduction.

Good governance creates the prerequisites for private sector investment and innovation, both of which are crucial for economic expansion. It also contributes to the development of an environment that is conducive to business success and the expansion of economies by fostering a predictable and stable business environment, lowering corruption, and ensuring the protection of property rights.

An example is the establishment of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), which has streamlined the process of obtaining permits and approvals for investment projects. This has attracted foreign direct investment and encouraged domestic investment, contributing to economic growth and poverty reduction.

In addition, good governance has also led to increased transparency in public spending and budget allocation, ensuring that resources are directed toward poverty reduction programs and social services for those in need.

Good governance is also essential for protecting the environment and promoting sustainable resource management.

According to the SDG Progress Report 2020, just 47.9% of people nationwide have access to safely managed drinking water. Many people do not have access to adequate water supplies or other environmental services.

In this context, good governance can aid in preventing overexploitation and resource depletion by encouraging transparency and accountability in the management of natural resources.

The enforcement of environmental laws and regulations, as well as the accurate assessment and management of the environmental effects of development activities, are other benefits of good governance.

For example, in Costa Rica, good governance has played a key role in the country's success in sustainable tourism, which has generated economic growth while preserving the environment.

The government has implemented policies to protect natural resources and biodiversity, as well as enforce regulations on tourism activities to minimise negative impacts on the environment.

Additionally, good governance can guarantee that public services are provided in a timely and cost-effective manner, which can significantly improve citizens' quality of life. Services like healthcare, education, and transportation are included in this.

Bangladesh has made significant strides toward increasing educational accessibility. According to the SDG Progress Report 2020, literacy rates have increased from 43.3% in 1991 to 68.3% in 2019, and the gross enrolment rate in primary education has increased from 76.7% in 2003 to 100% in 2016.

Moreover, it has also made progress in improving healthcare, with the maternal mortality rate decreasing from 322 per 1,00,000 live births in 2001 to 173 per 1,00,000 live births in 2020. Undoubtedly, we need to go a long way if we want to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. From this perspective, good governance can support improvements in public health and educational systems.

Stable political conditions can support economic growth and development by fostering good governance. With a dedication to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding human rights, transparent and accountable governance structures can help create this stability.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in decision-making and hold their leaders accountable under good governance in this situation. This may result in a more informed and involved populace, which will help the government be more responsive and effective.

There are a few essential components that must be in place to achieve good governance. These include effective institutions, accountable and transparent decision-making processes, and a strong legal and regulatory framework.

Additionally, commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding human rights, as well as fostering a culture of openness and accountability is very crucial. In this regard, solid democratic institutions are necessary for effective government.

The government should continue to promote decentralisation and devolution of power and empower local communities to take responsibility for their own development.

This can be achieved through the establishment of elected local bodies, strengthening the capacities of local governments, and promoting citizen participation in governance. In this regard, transparency and accountability are vital for ensuring good governance.

The government should ensure that there are strong legal frameworks in place to ensure transparency in government operations and create effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure accountability.

The government should also strengthen anti-corruption measures and establish an independent anti-corruption commission to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

Investing in human resource development is essential to improving the quality of public services. The government should ensure that there are adequate resources for training and capacity building for civil servants and promote the recruitment and retention of highly qualified and competent personnel.

The government should also prioritise improving the quality and efficiency of public service delivery, particularly in key sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. This can be achieved through the implementation of effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms and the promotion of citizen feedback and participation.

