YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage

Tech

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage

Reuters
09 February, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 12:48 pm
YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage.

"The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs", YouTube said.

Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta Inc's social media apps and Elon Musk-owned Twitter were also facing problems on Wednesday. Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States, while some Twitter users were unable to tweet.

Top News / World+Biz

Youtube

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

54m | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

5h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

2h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

3h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

3h | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times