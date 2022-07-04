Xiaomi brings customised smartphone for Bangladesh market

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 01:45 pm

Xiaomi brings customised smartphone for Bangladesh market

Xiaomi on Sunday announced the introduction of its first-ever 8GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 11 in Bangladesh.

The new phone brings powerful upgrades to its memory, camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC compared to its predecessor - making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Xiaomi Bangladesh's Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh takes pride in bringing first ever customised smartphone for Bangladesh which provide global state-of-the-art features. With an outstanding AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz, coupled with superior memory and a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery for a smooth and comfortable viewing experience, the Redmi Note 11 8GB RAM." 
 

