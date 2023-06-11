WhatsApp introduces Twitter-like Channels feature for broadcasts

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 02:42 pm

WhatsApp introduces Twitter-like Channels feature for broadcasts

The Meta-owned company presents Channels as ‘a private way to follow what matters’, citing local updates and sports news as some potential uses

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

WhatsApp, the world's most popular chat app, has introduced an exciting new feature called Channels, which revolutionises messaging by enabling one-to-many broadcasts instead of traditional conversations.
The Meta-owned company presents Channels as "a private way to follow what matters", citing local updates and sports news as some potential uses.
So, what exactly is a Channel? Think of it as a Twitter feed without metrics and reply interactions. WhatsApp has clearly recognised the demand from governments, agencies, brands, and others seeking an alternative platform (outside of Twitter) to share their important updates. Channels aim to fill that void seamlessly.
In addition to serving as a broadcasting tool, Channels also provides creators with a platform to share text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls with their audience. WhatsApp plans to incorporate payment and monetisation services into Channels as well.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Users can discover WhatsApp Channels by searching or browsing through a dedicated directory, and view their latest updates in the app's Status section.
By taking a step back, it becomes evident that WhatsApp is transforming into more than just a messaging app. Recent developments include the ability to use one account on multiple phones, the introduction of a private newsletter tool and new username system, the integration of polls, shopping features, and other Facebook-like functionalities, enhancements to the Status system, improvements in group chats, and much more.
Channels represents the latest effort by WhatsApp to merge social media with messaging.

Comments

