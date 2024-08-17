Water-powered electric bandage heals wounds faster

The bandage works by using a thin, flexible battery made of magnesium anode and silver chloride cathode, separated by a layer of sodium chloride-impregnated cellulose. Photo: Collected

Scientists have developed a new water-powered bandage that speeds up the healing of chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers.

This innovative "electric bandage" uses a simple process to generate a mild electric current that aids in wound healing. The bandage, developed by a team of scientists from the US and South Korea, is both flexible and inexpensive, costing about $1, reports New Atlas.

The bandage works by using a thin, flexible battery made of magnesium anode and silver chloride cathode, separated by a layer of sodium chloride-impregnated cellulose. When dry, the battery remains inactive. However, when a drop of water is added, it allows ions to move between the anode and cathode, generating a ~1.5-volt electric field. This field is emitted through the bandage's electrodes directly into the wound, promoting faster healing. The battery can last up to seven hours with a single application of water.

Electrical stimulation helps wounds heal faster by accelerating the movement of skin cells called keratinocytes to the wound site and by reducing infection by killing bacteria.

Previous electric bandages had limitations like bulky batteries or the need for an external power source, which restricted patient mobility. In contrast, this new bandage is lightweight and can be applied at home, allowing patients to go about their daily activities while receiving treatment.

Lab tests on mice showed that diabetic ulcers treated with the new bandage healed 30% faster than those with conventional bandages.

Scientists are now working on refining the technology to reduce fluctuations in the electric field and preparing for clinical trials.