Walton Digi-Tech MD Monjurul awarded best taxpayer

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam Ovee has been honoured with the best taxpayer award.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has awarded Monjurul Alam with "Tax Card" as a young individual (second best) taxpayer (under the age of 40) for the fiscal of 2020-21, reads a press release.

On Wednesday, including Monjurul Alam, a total of 75 individuals, 54 companies and 12 other organisations received awards for the payment of the highest amount of taxes to the state coffer for the year 2020-21.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as the chief guest while FBCCI President Jashim Uddin was the special guest on the occasion held at Officers' Club.

NBR Chairman and ERD's Senior Secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the function.

Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Engineer Md Liakat Ali received the tax card and crest on behalf of Monjurul Alam.

The young entrepreneur was earlier awarded Tax Card as a partner of Walton Plaza in the firm category.

Thanking NBR for honouring him with the best taxpayer award, SM Monjurul Alam Ovee hoped that this recognition will inspire others to pay taxes as it is a duty for all citizens.

