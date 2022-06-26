vivo Launches X League: A Campaign That Redefines Photography

Tech

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 02:57 pm

vivo Launches X League: A Campaign That Redefines Photography

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 02:57 pm
vivo Launches X League: A Campaign That Redefines Photography

vivo recently announced the launch of its initiative, X- league, a creative initiative to bring specialised offers and customer care services to its valued customers. 

For this project, vivo teamed up with some of the country's most well-known entrepreneurs and artists to share their stories and explain why the X80 is the ideal companion for them, says a press release. 

Athar Ali Khan, Bangladesh Cricket Commentator and Former Cricketer says, "I have always been a dream chaser and it was my dream to become the National Player for Bangladesh. I have been very fortunate to gain the opportunity to represent my country. It's the combination of dedication, pain, courage, belief, and patience that helps one to achieve his or her dreams. I am excited to see vivo X80's collaboration with ZEISS. If you wish to chase your dreams, try vivo X80 which starts a new era of professional photography and videography through its new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature that creates oval flares in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos. 

Rashed Zaman, Cinematographer said, "A pen cannot write a poem, but a poet does. But a good pen surely helps while writing. Similarly, a good camera can help a lot to capture a good photo. It can help a lot to capture a moment. With X80in our pocket, we can express our feeling, and interpret an idea visually. vivo with its vivo V1+ Chipset enhances the imaging capability of the device while also increasing the quality of images captured in different scenarios. X80 is able to capture city night scenes using Pure Night View, while retaining the original look and feel of the scene with the powerful AI Deglare RAW and RAWHDR algorithms developed in-house. I believe that the collaboration between renowned lens manufacturer and vivo smartphone has opened a new door for us who want to capture a moment and tell a story aesthetically with minimal preparations"

Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, Bangladeshi Filmmaker said, "For me, the phone is not only an essential means of human communication. I can tell my story through a phone which is my eye. The most important part of this eye is the lens. This is why the most exciting news to me is the collaboration between ZEISS and vivo which has given birth to innovations like the ZEISS Professional Imaging which includes an array of features that enhances the camera system surpassing user expectations. X80's main camera also shows a ZEISS T* Coating that informs users that photography in dim lighting will not be a problem. The device's Active Centering OIS System and 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization feature maximizes the stabilization range of each frame to ensure high video quality. With the help of this collaboration, we can make short films and tell stories of international standard." 

All these stories were completely different, yet they all shared one thing in common: a vision to be the best.

