Users report wipe out of all media, files, links shared on Messenger chats

Netizens across Bangladesh took to social media reporting they lost all media, files and links shared in chats on Meta's Messenger.

Users reportedly cannot access the media and files on their accounts, on the Messenger app on their phones or PC, and are afraid they might lose them permanently.

Photo: Facebook

Users expressed their frustration and disappointment with the ongoing issue of missing files on the Facebook Messenger app. Some fear their valuable photos and videos may be lost forever, while others have criticized Facebook's lack of communication on the matter.

Several users shared screenshots of error messages that appear when they try to access their media on the app. Others have reported that their files have disappeared altogether without any explanation or warning.

Netizens noticed earlier today that files, media, & links shared via the Facebook Messenger app have disappeared. With no advisory from Meta, users are quick to report that the platform is currently down. pic.twitter.com/zeDJC7YGOl— Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) May 4, 2023

At the time of writing, Meta has not released an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or any potential solutions for affected users.

Similar complaints have also emerged from the Philippines, indicating that this may be a widespread issue affecting multiple regions.

The number of complaints started coming in since this morning, as reported by the outage detector site Downdetector.com.