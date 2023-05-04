Users report wipe out of all media, files, links shared on Messenger chats

Tech

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 05:37 pm

Related News

Users report wipe out of all media, files, links shared on Messenger chats

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 05:37 pm
Users report wipe out of all media, files, links shared on Messenger chats

Netizens across Bangladesh took to social media reporting they lost all media, files and links shared in chats on Meta's Messenger.

Users reportedly cannot access the media and files on their accounts, on the Messenger app on their phones or PC, and are afraid they might lose them permanently.

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Users expressed their frustration and disappointment with the ongoing issue of missing files on the Facebook Messenger app. Some fear their valuable photos and videos may be lost forever, while others have criticized Facebook's lack of communication on the matter.

Several users shared screenshots of error messages that appear when they try to access their media on the app. Others have reported that their files have disappeared altogether without any explanation or warning.

At the time of writing, Meta has not released an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or any potential solutions for affected users.

Similar complaints have also emerged from the Philippines, indicating that this may be a widespread issue affecting multiple regions.

The number of complaints started coming in since this morning, as reported by the outage detector site Downdetector.com.

Top News

Messenger / Bangladesh / Meta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

9h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

9h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

3h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

6h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022