US telecom company AT&T reportedly gave $370,000 to a hacker to delete its stolen customer data

Tech

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:48 am

Related News

US telecom company AT&T reportedly gave $370,000 to a hacker to delete its stolen customer data

Before AT&T announced the breach, it was reported that Ticketmaster and Santander Bank were also compromised, via the stolen login credentials of an employee of third-party cloud storage company Snowflake

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:48 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

AT&T decided to hire a hacker for about $370,000 in order to delete stolen customer data that was taken during a hacking spree earlier this year, says The Verge

Video evidence that the data had been deleted was provided afterwards, says Wired.

The outlet reports that Reddington, whom AT&T paid for his part in negotiations, said he believes the only complete copy of the data had been deleted after AT&T paid the ransom, but that it's possible excerpts are still in the wild. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Reddington also reportedly said he negotiated with several other companies for the hackers, too.

Before AT&T announced the breach, it was reported that Ticketmaster and Santander Bank were also compromised, via the stolen login credentials of an employee of third-party cloud storage company Snowflake. 

Wired reports that, after the Ticketmaster attack, hackers used a script to hack potentially more than 160 companies simultaneously.

 

Top News / World+Biz / USA

AT&T / hacker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

2h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

6m | Videos
Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

1h | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

13h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

2h | Videos