Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken on 18 January 2022. Reuters Illustration

Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it has started investigating Microsoft's $68.7 billion deal to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set a deadline of 1 September for its initial decision.