Two new smart watches of Kieslect brand hit Bangladesh market

Tech

Press Release
04 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 09:55 pm

Two new smart watches of Kieslect brand hit Bangladesh market

Renowned wearable gadget brand Kieslect launched 2 new smart-watch in Bangladesh market. 

The new smart-watch- 'Kieslect KR-2' & 'Kieslect KS-2' were launched though an event at a restaurant in Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday (1 November), reads a press release. 

The smart watches will be distributed and sold though Motion View Limited, the sole national distributor of the brand for Bangladesh. 

Muhtady Hasan, country manager of Kieslect Bangladesh; Imrul Hasan, MD & CEO of Motion View Limited along with other high officials were present in the launching ceremony.

Tech-Youtubers Ashikur Rahman Tushar from ATC, Sam from Samzone, Shohohag from Shohag 360, Babu from Ami Babu, Waheduzzaman from Tech-To-The Point were present in the event. 

Country Manager of the brand Muhtady Hasan introduced the feature, specs & other details of these 2 models. 

Kieslect KR-2

Design-Award winner- Kieslect KR-2 comes with 1.43inch oval shaped AMOLED display with 1000 NITS brightness which resolution is 466*466 pixels. 

A 3 times powerful dual core processor is used in this watch one of which core will function dedicated for calling feature- as a result it will ensure a lag free user experience. This watch will consume 30 percent less power comparing to its predecessor model. Updated Kie OS is used in this watch which offers a lot of customization features including 200+ different watch faces. One of the speciality of this watch is- it supports Bengali fonts. 

This watch comes with Hundreds of different sports mode with IP-68 graded water resistance. 360 mAh battery of this watch will ensure backup average 4-5 days in normal usage & 15 days in standby mode. 

Advanced biometric sensor- a combined sensor- used first time in any watch of this brand will provide single tap health monitoring, i.e. heart rate, blood oxygen (SPO2) , stress monitoring etc.

Kieslect KS-2

This watch is made for those who loves bigger display watches as KS-2 comes with 2.01 inch square shape AMOLED display which resolution is 401*502 & brightness is 1000 NITS. The CPU used in this watch is the same like the model KR-2. BT Calling, music control, sports & other health features of this watch is similar described as of the Kieslect KR-2. 
Blue-Black mixed magnetic strap is offered with this. 

Kieslect KR-2 & KS-2 will be available countrywide through Motion Views distribution network including 64 distributor in 64 districts, 4000+ retails, branded outlets, partner shops & online channels. 

