Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?

Tech

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?

A beginner’s guide to Mastodon, the open source Twitter alternative

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 12:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 

As Twitter users are concerned about the way that new owner Elon Musk is heading the business, a large number of them have switched to Mastodon. Mastodon – an open source Twitter alternative – has attracted roughly half a million new members since October 27, when Musk declared his Twitter takeover.

Some features like private DMing, quote-tweeting are not present in Mastodon. However, if you are not a Twitter purist and want to try something new, you might give Mastodon a try.

What actually is Mastodon?

German software engineer Eugen Rochko developed Mastodon in 2016. In contrast to for-profit social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and Reddit, Mastodon is an open-source project. This means the company, in theory, cares more about the public rather than shareholders' interests.

At first sight, Mastodon may seem like a Twitter clone. But the microblogging platform's underlying structure is a little more intricate than a single button sign-up. The service describes itself as a "federated network that runs in a manner comparable to email". More simply, Mastodon is decentralised.

Creating a server

First thing first, you have to choose a server when you create your profile. On their website, you can choose from a list of servers. But whatever server you choose you will be able to communicate with people from other servers, just like Gmail and Outlook users use email services with each other.

Mastodon users generally refer to individual communities as "instances" or servers. These Mastodon servers can be run by individuals, groups or organisations that each have their own set of rules regarding how users can sign up, as well as their own moderation policies.

Essential features 

A variety of Twitter features, including replies, retweets, favourites, bookmarks, and hashtags, are supported by Mastodon.

But it doesn't accept the idea of quotation tweets; instead, its retweets are referred to as "boosts."

Furthermore, lists on Mastodon operate a little differently than lists on Twitter, in that you can only add users to a list if you are already following them.

Additionally, Mastodon's direct messages are just @username postings rather than private messages that arrive in a DM mailbox.

Federated, home and local timelines

Similar to Twitter, your home timeline displays updates from the individuals you follow.

The Federated timeline displays all public posts from users that people on your server follow, whereas the Local timeline displays postings from every user in your server.

Moderation approach

You should read the moderation policy on the server you select to make sure it aligns with your values because each server administrator sets their own policies.

Twitter / Elon Musk / Social Media / mastodon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

3h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

19h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

22h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

1d | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday