Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them

Tech

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:54 am

Related News

Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:54 am
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Social media platform Twitter Inc will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Monday, saying that the action is "important to free up abandoned handles."

Twitter's billionaire owner in a separate tweet said inactive accounts will be archived, Musk did not add any details on when the process will begin.

It was not immediately known if or how Twitter users will be able to access archived accounts.

Musk also said users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count, as several inactive accounts might get removed.

According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Earlier this month, Musk "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.

Twitter last month removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians.

Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter's Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform.

Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

1h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

20h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

21h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

10h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

15h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

17h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46