Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users

Tech

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 09:29 am

Related News

Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 09:29 am
Twitter logo. REUTERS
Twitter logo. REUTERS

Twitter Inc will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet on Saturday.

The company said users could subscribe to the revamped service that will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification, for $8 per month through the web but for $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Twitter did not explain why Apple users were being charged more than others on the web but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the App Store.

Twitter had initially launched the Twitter Blue early in November before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on 29 Nov but was pushed back.

Elon Musk, who took Twitter private for $44 billion in November had in a series of tweets last month listed various grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iPhone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases.

He had then accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store and also said that the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform.

However, after a subsequent meeting with Apple chief executive Tim Cook, he tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter being removed from Apple's app store was resolved.

Both Twitter and Apple did not respond to Reuters request for comments.

Twitter / Twitter Blue / Apple Inc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

57m | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

17m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

14h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

14h | TBS World
One favorite will go home

One favorite will go home

15h | TBS SPORTS
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

15h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points