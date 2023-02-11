Twitter introduces 4,000 character tweets; half ads coming soon

Tech

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 10:45 am

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that paid subscribers will be able to post lengthier tweets. Rather than being limited to 280 characters, Blue subscribers now can post tweets that are up to 4,000 characters long.

Quote tweets and replies are also subject to the same rule. 

However, only the first 280 characters will be displayed on the timeline; if you want to read more, you have to click "Show more" in the tweet below.

Due to the format's debut, subscribers may be persuaded to send lengthier tweets rather than threads. However, this will get complicated and confusing as non-Blue users will still be posting threads. 

On its Blue support website, Twitter also said that it will soon cut the number of advertisements seen to Blue customers in half. Elon Musk has also previously discussed a more expensive, ad-free membership option.

In the past, Twitter Blue also made it possible to upload films lasting 60 minutes. Musk undoubtedly wants bloggers and video producers to share their work on the site, but with a price tag involved.

