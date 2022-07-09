Trump abandons board seat of social media company

Tech

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 11:00 am

Related News

Trump abandons board seat of social media company

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Donald Trump who up until quite recently served as chairman and a board member of his burgeoning tech company Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), has reportedly removed himself from his board seat, weeks ahead of the company receiving subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission and a federal grand jury in Manhattan.

Trump spawn and former fellow TMTG board member Donald Trump Jr. was another one of  the six total TMTG board members who abandoned ship around the same time as reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

TMTG and Digital World Acquisition Group (DWAG), (a shell company that Trump is trying to merge with) has been the subject of escalating SEC investigations for almost a year at now.

Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kamal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

2h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

3h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

3h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

3h | Videos
Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty