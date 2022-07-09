Trump abandons board seat of social media company

Donald Trump who up until quite recently served as chairman and a board member of his burgeoning tech company Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), has reportedly removed himself from his board seat, weeks ahead of the company receiving subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission and a federal grand jury in Manhattan.

Trump spawn and former fellow TMTG board member Donald Trump Jr. was another one of the six total TMTG board members who abandoned ship around the same time as reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

TMTG and Digital World Acquisition Group (DWAG), (a shell company that Trump is trying to merge with) has been the subject of escalating SEC investigations for almost a year at now.