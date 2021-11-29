Travel Tech Startup Go Zayaan is helping travellers to make smart choices

One of the many things that almost disappeared during the Covid-19 pandemic was travelling. With lockdowns disappearing and the effects of the pandemic gradually receding after months, travel is returning to its usual pace. The perfect season for travelling is on the horizon and people have started making plans to travel within the country and abroad to coveted destinations like Singapore, Nepal, and Turkey.

Despite the strong urge for travelling, the process of getting all the arrangements done to perfection is quite exhausting. It requires a lengthy process to make a proper travel plan and execute them. From looking for flights at the best rates to finding convenient hotels, there are plenty of things to do before finally going for the awaited vacation. To help the travellers in making the process of travel planning and booking easier, Go Zayaan, a tech startup focused on tourism is constantly working to make it more convenient for people.

In Bangladesh, From November to February are the most popular months for travelling. Hundreds of thousands of travellers can be seen flocking to popular tourist destinations across the country like Sylhet, Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, and many more. However, with the digital revolution that has taken place over time, people expect everything to be done at a fast pace and according to their convenience in the 21st century, which also includes the process of travelling. Unfortunately, the tourism infrastructure and bureaucracy in Bangladesh that a traveller has to navigate through is very outdated. There are many inconveniences that travellers have to endure while making arrangements, especially during the peak season. To look for a desired mode of travel, they have to put in multiple phone calls and do tedious and time-consuming research, to say the least. Moreover, due to the lack of access to information, travellers are mostly unable to compare between different price options while choosing a mode of travel or accommodation.

The world is rapidly embracing the wave of digitization, and Bangladesh is no exception in this case. In fact, the pandemic has sped up the process. From socializing to shopping, people are slowly becoming habituated to the comfort that the online world provides. Despite the behavioural shift from offline to online, there are not enough scopes for people to book their travel online in Bangladesh. To aid the travellers in making their travel booking experience smoother and more convenient, Go Zayaan is constantly working towards improving the travel scenario in Bangladesh. The tech startup is relentlessly working towards bringing the travel booking process from offline to online. With its platform, travellers can have access to almost all the necessary information required to make the perfect travel choice. Whether they want to book flights, buses, hotels or tours, Go Zayaan enables travellers to book travels according to their requirements.

To ensure that travellers find accommodation solutions in almost every division of the country, Go Zayaan has partnered up with hundreds of hotels and resorts around the country that had no presence in the digital space and is continuing to onboard more to their platform. The startup also has partnerships with all the major domestic and international airlines. It aims to solve all the pain points of travellers by offering numerous sorting filters on its platform while they search for their desired flights and hotels for a specified destination. With this wide array of hotels and flights on its platform, Go Zayaan is working towards bringing flexibility to travellers in finding the most suitable solutions according to their requirements for their travels.

In Bangladesh, most of the tours come in 'package' forms, with limited flexibility to enjoy anything other than what is offered. To empower travellers, Go Zayaan is offering multiple tours to a destination where travellers have the liberty to choose any of their preferred tours and customize accordingly.

Go Zayaan works relentlessly towards making its platform very user-friendly. Filters like price range, stoppages, travel dates and many more are available in the platform to make sure that everyone finds travel solutions according to their requirements. The wide array of filters for hotels and flights allow complete customization. This puts the traveller in control of the whole booking process, where they can select anything and everything. After booking a flight or hotel, customers get an instant confirmation through an online payment.

In neighbouring countries like India, OTA services like MakeMyTrip are widely used by the masses. In Bangladesh, consumers are yet to get used to these services. Go Zayaan is relentlessly working to make sure that a large number of consumers' travel needs get properly addressed by moving them online and catering to their need for information before travelling. Go Zayaan's partnership with leading banks and MFS services offer the consumers more flexibility with lucrative discounts and ease in the payment process as well as catering to their reliability. To ensure that everybody can enjoy the delight of travel, Go Zayaan offers travel loans and travel insurance for secured travel.

According to an analysis of the World Economic Forum, two of the fourteen pillars which affect the Travel and Tourism sector are ICT readiness and tourist service infrastructure. Over time, Go Zayaan has brought in hotels, flights, bus services online which had no prior digital presence. Thus, to improve the tourism infrastructure of the country by creating an enriched online ecosystem, Go Zayaan is providing a one-stop solution for travellers.