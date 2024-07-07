TikTok removes 71.8 lakh videos from Bangladesh in Jan-March

TikTok, a video-based social media platform, has removed nearly 71.8 lakh videos uploaded from Bangladesh in the first three months of the year for violating its community standards guideline, according to the latest quarterly statement.

Of the removed contents, 99.4% were detected automatically with the help of artificial intelligence and 94% were removed in 24 hours of uploading.

In the three months prior, it removed nearly 76 lakh videos that were uploaded from Bangladesh.

In the first three months of 2024, Tiktok removed nearly 17 crore contents globally which was 0.9% of the total, down from 1% in the previous three months, according to the platform's report. However, nearly 60 lakh contents were restored later.

Over 97 crore video comments worldwide were removed in the January-March period this year, which was 1.6% of the total uploads then.

Around 1.7% of the total live streaming was suspended in the January-June period, up from 1.3% in the previous quarter.

Tiktok also acts upon government requests for removal of contents that violate the platform standards or local law.

Around 40% of the requests were successful in the first half of 2023.

Tiktok, developed by Chinese internet technology company ByteDance, is a top platform in the world to host user-submitted videos.