Threads user engagement begins to dip after bright start

Tech

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 02:22 pm

Related News

Threads user engagement begins to dip after bright start

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 02:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The bright start Threads had is apparently starting to dim.

Threads' daily active users stand at around 13 million — down from 44 million on 7 July — and the average daily time spent on the app is four minutes, down from 19 minutes, the Forbes reports.

The company reported 100 million sign-ups soon after launching on 5 July. 

Twitter, which is currently in its re-branding phase, has around 200m users, with daily time spent on the platform coming to 30 minutes, according to The Sensor Tower.

The two social media platforms operate similarly, but Threads doesn't have desktop functionality and the ability to search for topics rather than just users.

Meta executives have said they expected a drop in usage, and are planning new features to keep users on the app, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Top News

Threads / Meta / Zuckerberg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

3h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

4h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

4h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

20h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

19h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price