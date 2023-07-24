Threads user engagement begins to dip after bright start

The bright start Threads had is apparently starting to dim.

Threads' daily active users stand at around 13 million — down from 44 million on 7 July — and the average daily time spent on the app is four minutes, down from 19 minutes, the Forbes reports.

The company reported 100 million sign-ups soon after launching on 5 July.

Twitter, which is currently in its re-branding phase, has around 200m users, with daily time spent on the platform coming to 30 minutes, according to The Sensor Tower.

The two social media platforms operate similarly, but Threads doesn't have desktop functionality and the ability to search for topics rather than just users.

Meta executives have said they expected a drop in usage, and are planning new features to keep users on the app, the Wall Street Journal reported.