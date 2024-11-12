Threads, Bluesky see influx of users after Trump’s election win

Tech

Bloomberg
12 November, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 12:46 pm

Related News

Threads, Bluesky see influx of users after Trump’s election win

Bluesky, a decentralised social network originally funded by Twitter, has added more than 700,000 new users in the past week, and now has 14.5 million total accounts, up from 10 million in September

Bloomberg
12 November, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 12:46 pm
Threads has more than 275 million monthly users, up from 150 million in April. Photo: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg
Threads has more than 275 million monthly users, up from 150 million in April. Photo: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg

Threads and Bluesky, rival social networks that look a lot like Elon Musk's X, have seen an influx of new users since election night in the US as people seek alternatives to Musk's more right-leaning platform following Donald Trump's presidential victory.

Bluesky, a decentralised social network originally funded by Twitter, has added more than 700,000 new users in the past week, and now has 14.5 million total accounts, up from 10 million in September. The recent increase is not the fastest that the site has grown — it added 1 million new sign-ups in just three days after X was shuttered in Brazil — but the majority of Bluesky's new users are from the US, which may be driving more attention, said Emily Liu, a company spokesperson.

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Threads, meanwhile, is the top rated "free" app in Apple Inc.'s App Store. Bluesky is seventh on the list of free apps, ahead of Instagram, Facebook and X.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Threads has more than 275 million monthly users, up from 150 million in April.

Both services are full of new users introducing themselves and seeking an alternative to X, formerly Twitter, after Trump's win. Musk, who bought X in late 2022, has spent the last several months pushing Trump's agenda to his more than 200 million followers. He's also been taking a virtual victory lap in the past week to celebrate Trump's presidency.

Many users, saying they are bothered by Musk's involvement in the election or simply uninterested in supporting his service, have started to migrate. "What's interesting to me is the diversity of communities coming to Bluesky last week," Bluesky Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang wrote in an email. She mentioned communities about wrestling, city planners and Taylor Swift as examples.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

X (twitter) / Bluesky / Threads

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

21h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

20h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

2h | Videos
Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

13h | Videos
This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

17h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

18h | Videos