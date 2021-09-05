TechMend BD completes one year journey

Tech

TBS Report 
05 September, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 06:12 pm

TechMend BD completes one year journey

Techmend bd, a one-stop solution on digital marketing, has completed their one year journey recently.

They also provided free technical support to their clients on the occasion.

Co-founders of Techmend bd - Ahammed Ali Robin and Md Jahidul Islam - said, "We have always dreamed of success. We had to face many obstacles at the beginning of the career, but we did not break down."

"We are still trying our best so that the young people who work in the digital world do not face obstacles and quickly get a good platform," they further said.
 
The two youths started Techmend bd on 4 September last year after covid-19 stopped economic development, educational system, and normal lifestyle of people around the globe since 2019.
 

digital marketing

