These tech companies are all shunning Russia over the Ukraine war

As a response to the war in Ukraine initiated by Russia, many businesses have come out since then and cutties off with the country as a response.

Here are a few tech companies who have taken a stance against Russia:

Amazon

Amazon has been using its logistic capability to help and provide supplies to those affected by the Russian attacks in Ukraine. With the help of cybersecurity expertise, they are helping governments and companies as a part of their stance against Russia, said Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy said, following Russia's invasion, which Moscow has called instead a "special operation".

Earlier, Amazon had also pledged to donate p to $10 million for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, reports Euro News.

Facebook

Pages which belong to RT and Sputnik are no longer available to those in the European Union, announced Meta on Monday. It is also getting rid of any disinformation and fake profiles generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

Apple

Apple has also made a statement that it was "deeply concerned" about the attacks conducted by Russia and that it stands with the people of Ukraine. They have currently paused all sales of physical products in Russia as well as put a restriction on their access to digital services which include Apple pay. Russian state media outlets such as RT News and Sputnik have also been removed from the App Store.

For safety and precautionary measures, they have also disabled the traffic and live incident features on Apple Maps.

Google

Google has banned ads on Russian state media outlets and blocked mobile apps which are connected to RT and Sputnik from the PlayStore. Both the publishers were also removed from Google News and banned from Youtube throughout Europe. Like Apple, Google has also disabled live traffic and incident features.

In Russia, most of its services - such as Search, Maps, and YouTube - remain available, "continuing to provide access to global information and perspectives" to people there, Google said.

Twitter

Like the other, Twitter has also taken down accounts of RT and Sputnik in Europe. These two Twitter accounts are now inaccessible across the bloc's 27 member states.

TikTok

TikTok, like the other, has banned and blocked access to RT and Sputnik in the EU.

Snapchat

Snap chat has removed ads in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. It also made a statement that said that it won't be accepting further revenue from Russian state-owned entities. They will also be donating $15 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian team members and the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and for their freedom," it said in a statement.

SAP

SAP has also said it's pausing all sales of its products and services in Russia.

"Like the rest of the world, we are watching the war in Ukraine with horror and condemn the invasion in the strongest possible terms," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Nokia

Nokia has paused all delivery to Russia; this includes MTS, Vimpelcom, Megafon, and Tele2.

"Our view is that the safety of our employees is paramount," a Nokia spokesperson told Euronews Next.

"We do have some manufacturing in Ukraine in the west of the country, also very close to the Hungarian border. And we are actively monitoring the situation and we already have contingency plans in place to use if needed."

Microsoft

"We are moving swiftly to take new steps to reduce the exposure of Russian state propaganda, as well to ensure our own platforms do not inadvertently fund these operations," Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith said in a blog post.

The company also said it was banning all advertisements from RT and Sputnik across its ad network

Netflix

Netflix has reportedly stopped all future Russian projects and acquisitions. According to Variety, Netflix is "assessing the impact of current events," and four Russian original series have been indefinitely put on hold.

Spotify

Much like the others, Spotify has also banned all content from RT and Sputnik and closed its office in Russia.

Oracle

Business software giant Oracle tweeted on Wednesday that it had "already suspended all operations" in Russia after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on the company to stop doing business in Russia "until the conflict is resolved".