Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

Despite falling out of favour with the general public, Sony is continuing to develop updated versions of its iconic portable music player - the Walkman. Sony recently introduced two new Walkmans, the NW-ZX707 and the NW-A306, which merge nostalgia with contemporary features.

Sony is fully embracing modern music listening habits with the NW-A306, which allows for music downloads and streaming. This portable music player is Wi-Fi compatible and weighs a mere seven ounces, while still retaining physical buttons and boasting a 3.6-inch touchscreen.

Meanwhile, the NW-ZX707 appears to be the more high-end option, featuring a five-inch display, upgraded capacitors for low resistance and large capacitance, and an 8mm coil for superior sound resolution across all frequencies. Both the NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 have been updated with AI capabilities, utilising Edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate technology to upscale compressed digital music files in real time.

In addition to their AI capabilities, the NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 utilise S-Master HX digital amp technology to minimise distortion and noise for an improved audio experience. Despite other tech companies moving away from physical buttons, Sony is sticking to its roots by retaining physical music controls on both models. Sony has also included various ports such as a headphone jack, MicroSD slot, and even a lanyard loop for added convenience.

The NW-ZX707 provides up to 22 hours of music streaming, while 44.1kHz FLAC playback can last up to 25 hours. On the other hand, the NW-A306 offers 26 hours of playback when streaming, but up to 36 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback.

The NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 models will be released in the Asia Pacific and European markets later this month, with the NW-A306 available in black, blue, and grey at an estimated price of $355. Sony has not yet disclosed the price of the NW-ZX707.

While it is admirable that Sony continues to produce portable music players, these Walkmans seem to be targeted towards audiophiles seeking a premium on-the-go music experience. While this may be enough to attract audiophiles, it is unlikely to convince the majority of the general public. After all, most people are satisfied with using their smartphones and music streaming services for daily use.