Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, needs to find usage

Tech

Reuters
17 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, needs to find usage

Sony will strengthen its research and development activities

Reuters
17 December, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 10:49 am
Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, needs to find usage

Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday it has the technology to make humanoid robots quickly once it has identified how they could be effectively used.

"In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising," Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano told Reuters in an interview.

"We will make an investment (for manufacturing) only when such investment is deemed necessary. We see a potential in humanoid robots, but we also believe other forms of robots are quite important as well."

Sony launched a robot dog called Aibo more than two decades ago. It sold about 150,000 units from 1999 until 2006 and then unveiled an advanced version in 2018, selling about 20,000 units in the first six months.

Humanoid robots have been in development for decades by Honda Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co and in September, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk showed off a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus.

Musk's company is floating plans to deploy thousands of the robots in its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kitano told a media briefing Sony will strengthen its research and development activities and defined sensing, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital virtual spaces as key technical domains to drive Sony's business expansion.

"Sensors, AI and virtual spaces interlocking together are the core of our technology and will be our great strength," Kitano told reporters.

Sony's image sensors are widely used in smartphones and are becoming key auto components as carmakers strive to reduce traffic accidents and move towards autonomous driving.

Sony / Humanoid Robots

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

17h | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

1d | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1d | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!