Social media platform X to test $1 annual subscription for basic features

Tech

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 01:27 pm

Related News

Social media platform X to test $1 annual subscription for basic features

X said the new method will be first available for users in New Zealand and Philippines.

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 01:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Tuesday it will test a new subscription model under which it will charge $1 annual fee for basic features.

The new subscription termed "Not A Bot" will charge users for likes, reposts or quoting other accounts' posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.

The purpose of introducing the new subscription model is to combat bots and spammers, X said, adding that the fee will vary from country to country based on the exchange rate.

X said the new method will be first available for users in New Zealand and Philippines.

Within this test, existing users are not affected. But new users who would not wish to subscribe will only be able to view and read posts, watch videos and follow accounts.

Bots have been a contentious issue for Elon Musk who acquired the company last year. In July, X had introduced a limit on viewing tweets, "to ensure the authenticity" of its user base.

Earlier this month, Reuters had reported citing a source that X CEO Linda Yaccarino met with X's lenders, in which she had said the company would test three tiers of its subscription service based on the number of ads shown to the user.

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / X / subscribers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

34m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World