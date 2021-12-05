Xiaomi’s first ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphone hits market Monday

Smartphones

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 08:35 pm

The handset promotional price is Tk8,799 

The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company&#039;s office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018/ Reuters
The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, January 18, 2018/ Reuters

Popular handset manufacturer Xiaomi is rolling out its first "Made in Bangladesh" smartphone – Redmi 9A – in the market on Monday. 

The China-based second top mobile brand made the announcement one month after launching its manufacturing plant in Gazipur with an investment of $10 million, said a press release. 

The plant is expected to produce approximately 3 million smartphones a year. 

Redmi 9A has been equipped with a massive 6.53-inch dot drop display, a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery, 12nm MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core gaming chipset, AI-optimised 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is available in three colours – granite grey, peacock green, and sky blue. The 2GB+32GB smartphone model has a promotional price of Tk8,799, regularly priced at Tk10,499. 

Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager for Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "We are extremely delighted to launch the first locally made smartphone – the Redmi 9A.

"The Redmi 9A is fully loaded with a segment-leading 12nm gaming processor and P2i nano-coating, which helps keep it safe from splash. The price of the phone is also competitive," he added.

Earlier on November 25, HMD Global Bangladesh announced the launching of two models in the G-series – G10 and G20 –being assembled at its new factory in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City of Gazipur.

Nokia officials said the locally produced smartphones would cost 30% less than imported phones.

