Xiaomi starts making phones in Bangladesh

Smartphone giant Xiaomi has started manufacturing phones in Bangladesh.

The manufacturing plant has been set up in Gazipur with $10 million Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) under the "Made in Bangladesh" branding. The annual capacity of the factory is three million units.

While inaugurating the factory virtually, Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today said mobile phones produced from 14 factories are meeting more than 65% of the total demand of the country.

He also expressed strong hope that the smartphones produced by Xiaomi in Bangladesh will be exported abroad alongside meeting the demand of the domestic market.

"In addition to the investment-friendly environment adopted by the government, our talented youth have also attracted investors to set up mobile manufacturing plants of the world's best brands," Mustafa Jabbar added.

Salman F Rahman MP, the private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said partnership with smartphone giant Xiaomi will create more employment opportunities for the youth in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks at the inauguration event of Xiaomi's first smartphone manufacturing plant in Bangladesh as part of the "Made in Bangladesh" branding, said a press release.

"We are delighted to be a partner in setting up Xiaomi's first manufacturing unit in Bangladesh as part of the Digital Bangladesh initiative. We believe that this partnership will create more opportunities for the country's youth and establish a world-class electronics manufacturing ecosystem," said Salman F Rahman.

State Minister for Information Communication and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak praised Xiaomi for setting up their production plant in Bangladesh.

"This is a great initiative. I believe that from now on the people of the country will be able to enjoy all the latest innovative products of Xiaomi at a competitive price," he said.

Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Director Ziauddin Ahmed was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

He said from now on the No 2 global smartphone will be manufactured in the country.

Xiaomi set up the factory here within three years of its journey in Bangladesh that began in 2018.

Mobile handset manufacturing began in Bangladesh in 2017 when Walton started producing electronic products locally.

Later, cellphone giant Samsung as well as Symphony, and other brands started manufacturing in the country.

With Xiamoi's new factory, now there are at least 13 local and global companies that are producing smartphones in Bangladesh.