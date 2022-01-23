vivo’s latest color changing V23 5G is up for grabs in Bangladesh

vivo, a leader in the global smartphone industry, has recently launched its newest addition to the much renowned V series.

vivo has announced that the V23 5G is now available for sale starting 22 January. This device offers its users a dual front camera setup with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera for a superior selfie experience. The 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera in the front on the other hand achieves a 105° wide angle field of view for the perfect group portraits.

The V23 5G rear camera is a triple camera setup including a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera.

The device is built with the Metal Flat Frame and the trendy Color Changing Fluorite AG Design that is a result of vivo's two year long research. This futuristic design comes with the high standard specifications of 8GB RAM in addition to the 4GB Extended RAM 2.0 and a 128GB ROM. A 4200mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge that powers the smartphone faster.

Furthermore, the vivo exclusive Funtouch OS 12 goes hand in hand with the specifications for an optimum experience.