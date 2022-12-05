vivo Y02s just emerged with colorful design

Smartphones

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

vivo Y02s just emerged with colorful design

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo is going to launch new Y02s handset offering a combination of convenience and cost efficiency.

This latest addition takes the lead in delivering quality performance with a powerful 5000 mAh battery. The device also promises to provide 7 hours' continuous support while handled with intricate gaming actions, says a press release.

A ravishing look comes off with its 2.5D slim body design, which also eases the portability of the handset. You can play any sort of game free from device lagging on this 6.51 inches halo full view display. The 1600x720 resolution promises you a sharp definition as well.

Memory space is enhanced in vivo Y02s with the equipment of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. To assure multitasking and avoid motion lags, this smartphone comprises MediaTek helio, P35 octa core process.

The device is well furnished with a 5 megapixel front camera of 2.2 aperture coexisted by 8 megapixel rear camera. The face beauty and time lapse features enable you click professional photos with vivo Y02s.

vivo Y02s is available in two gorgeous variants of floraide black and vibrant blue. You can own this flagship phone from any adjacent authorized stores or e-stores of vivo.

Vivo / vivo Y02s

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

2h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

4h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

6h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

57m | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

18h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

19h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup