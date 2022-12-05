vivo Y02s just emerged with colorful design

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo is going to launch new Y02s handset offering a combination of convenience and cost efficiency.

This latest addition takes the lead in delivering quality performance with a powerful 5000 mAh battery. The device also promises to provide 7 hours' continuous support while handled with intricate gaming actions, says a press release.

A ravishing look comes off with its 2.5D slim body design, which also eases the portability of the handset. You can play any sort of game free from device lagging on this 6.51 inches halo full view display. The 1600x720 resolution promises you a sharp definition as well.

Memory space is enhanced in vivo Y02s with the equipment of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. To assure multitasking and avoid motion lags, this smartphone comprises MediaTek helio, P35 octa core process.

The device is well furnished with a 5 megapixel front camera of 2.2 aperture coexisted by 8 megapixel rear camera. The face beauty and time lapse features enable you click professional photos with vivo Y02s.

vivo Y02s is available in two gorgeous variants of floraide black and vibrant blue. You can own this flagship phone from any adjacent authorized stores or e-stores of vivo.